The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is offering two $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the district.
The scholarships are available for students who plan to further their education in a natural resources or agriculture-related field. Seniors who are interested should contact their guidance counselor or the district office in Norfolk for further information, eligibility requirements and applications.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 23.
Scholarship information has been sent to all schools within the district boundaries and is also available on the district website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.