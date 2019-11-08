SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Members of Northeast Community College’s Phi Beta Lambda chapter took their business acumen to a new collegiate competition recently.
They were among 70 students from six colleges and universities to participate in Morningside College’s inaugural Business Networking and Case Competition, presented by Sterling Computers, on the Morningside campus in Sioux City. Northeast finished third in the competition.
Phi Beta Lamba places an emphasis on helping students transition to the business world. There are approximately 11,000 PBL members on college campuses across the country.
The purpose of the event was to provide a forum for regional business students to participate in a business case competition, learn from industry experts, network with other students and business professionals, and have the opportunity to attend a career fair.
Northeast students earning third place in the competition included Brook Ahlers, Austin Bruzek, Zamani Green, Joshua Santiago and Brittney Dederman, all of Norfolk; Anthony Cayax of Grand Island and Elsie Magwire of Spencer.