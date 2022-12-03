LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — Members of the student activities council at Northeast Community College have been recognized for their promotion activities across the college over the past year.
Nine members of the group attended the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities Conference (APCA) here recently. Approximately 35 colleges and universities participated in the regional event.
At the conference, the council was named APCA Student Programming Board of the Midwest region for 2022-23. Northeast will move on to the association’s national convention in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in March.
Northeast also earned first place in the graphics competition for T-shirts with its new button-up shirt and second place in the novelty item category for playing cards featuring the Northeast character Squawk.
Northeast students attending the conference were Logan Bleick of Norfolk; Carson Brader (vice president) of Norfolk; Dakota Clement (president) of Norfolk; Adam DeKay of Niobrara; Joseph Hajek of Columbus; Lucas Ransen of Norfolk; Bethany Rupprecht (secretary) of Clarkson; Bridget Rupprecht of Clarkson; and Kaitlyn Schulze of Alliance.
APCA seeks to promote campus engagement through quality educational experiences, affordable entertainment and community service initiatives.