KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred for 217 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who are graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney are listed below:

Ainsworth — Morgan Osborn, bachelor’s degree in business administration; Albion — Heather Hudson, master’s in school principalship pre-K-8; Battle Creek — Blake Heller, bachelor’s in exercise science; Norfolk — Jacquelyn Colfack, master’s in English; Kaleb Kreikemeier, master’s in curriculum and instruction; Austin Truex, bachelor’s in organizational and relational communication; O’Neill — Abby Krysl, master’s in curriculum and instruction; St. Edward — Shonda Shanle, bachelor’s in exercise science.

