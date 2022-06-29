Several students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska earned medals during the SkillsUSA national championships June 21-23.

The medal winners were:

— Wayne State College — Zach Covington and Sarahi Lopez (Team z), additive manufacturing, gold.

— Northeast Community College — Tyler Earnest, architectural drafting, silver; Preston Paulson, automative refinishing technology, silver; Zane Thompson, Ervin Dohmen, Conner Luebbe, Alexander Kasten (Team B), broadcast news production, gold; Jake Bartosh, Isaias Juarez, Ryen Haines (Team F), crime scene investigation, silver; Ethan Lavelle, industrial motor control, bronze; Devon Unseld and Nicholas Frisch, mechatronics, bronze; Garrett Henery and Tielan Kotrous (Team B), robotics, urban search and rescue, bronze; Hunter Howard, welding, silver.

— Wausa Middle School — Ainsley Dawson, Braydon Hoesing, Carlie Kleinschmit, Rogan Hoesing, Lexi Wright, Brent Kristensen, Brady Kristensen (Team B), opening and closing ceremonies, silver.

