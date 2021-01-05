A Northeast Community College broadcasting student is one of five college students in Nebraska to receive a scholarship from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation.
Leonard Schaecher, O’Neill, has been selected for a foundation scholarship and has been awarded $2,500 for demonstrating his significant interest in becoming a future broadcaster, according to a college media release. He was the only two-year college student to be awarded the scholarship.
The foundation offers scholarships to assist students enrolled in radio and/or television broadcasting-journalism education programs at designated colleges, universities or community colleges in Nebraska. The applications were reviewed and judged by the association board’s education committee.
Schaecher will graduate from Northeast in May, with an associate’s degree in media arts/broadcasting. Following his time in college, Schaecher said he plans to continue working in the radio industry with management aspirations.
He has been employed part time at KGRD (Good News Radio) in O’Neill since 2019 and has enjoyed putting the skills he is learning at Northeast to work every weekend.
In his letter of recommendation for Schaecher, Brian Anderson, broadcasting instructor, wrote: “In my opinion, Leonard has a promising future in the broadcast industry and exemplifies the characteristics of a broadcast professional. During this academic year, he has taken on the position of program director for our college radio station. He’s in charge of staffing, checking logs daily, enforcing music formats and making sure we stay on the air. He is also a team leader, helping other managers and staff members accomplish their goals. Leonard plays a vital role in our everyday operations.”
Northeast’s broadcasting program has been a member of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association since 2013. Along with scholarship opportunities, the association provides college students with opportunities to submit entries for awards, network with members of the industry and participate in association-funded training.
The Northeast broadcasting-radio/TV concentration is designed to prepare students for entry-level positions in broadcasting, television and related industries. Graduates’ skills include radio production and announcing, television production and announcing, newswriting and gathering, scriptwriting, station operations and broadcast sales.
Broadcasting students build hands-on skills by creating radio and TV programming that is distributed on Northeast Community College’s cable TV channel KHWK/Hawk TV. Career opportunities include audio/video operations, control room technician, station manager, radio and TV announcer, journalist, reporter and broadcast technician.