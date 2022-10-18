Approximately 40 students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa, (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter this fall.
Since the installation of Northeast’s Tau Chi chapter in 1996, approximately 3,400 students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. For more than 100 years, membership in Phi Theta Kappa has signified a singular honor and a willingness to embrace the Society’s shared commitment to academic excellence.
The organization’s mission is two-fold: Recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. PTK is the largest honor society in higher education.
To be eligible for induction into PTK, students must have earned at least 12 credit hours and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a 4.0 system.
The following Northeast Community College students have qualified for PTK for the fall 2022 semester:
NEBRASKA
Ainsworth — Taylar Doggett; Axtell — Analisia Mendoza; Battle Creek — Kaleb Kummer, Madison Kudera; Belgrade — Cheyenne Drudik; Bloomfield — Emelie Johnson; Carroll — Jessica Loberg; Clarkson — Emily Cech; Coleridge — Jeremiah Polak; Grand Island — Tyler Earnest; Genoa — Shyanne Koch; Gretna — Lauren Rhodes; Norfolk — Christian Carew, Sandra Cubillos, Lizbeth Esparza, Courtney Grissom, Isaac Guenther, Madison Hampton, Katherine Herrera, Nathaly Loza, Christina Miller, Hailey Miller, Anderson Roberts, Matthew Ronk, Crystal Sanchez, Erin Schwanebeck, Jackson Schwanebeck, Ashley Vavra, Abbigail Lane; Pierce — Raina Lade, Brynnlee Marks; Seward — Tiffany Dufek; Spencer — Rylie Haun; Stanton — Savannah Siebrandt; Verdigre — Jodi Bewer, Ethan Uhlir.
OUT OF STATE
Iowa — Yuliana Pum-Briones; South Dakota — Victor Duarte.
International
Kosovo — Nerxhivane Qiriqi.
Douglas Stahlecker of McLean serves as president of the PTK Tau Chi chapter at Northeast; Delaney Shears of Alda is vice president of leadership; Joyce Pojar of Madison is vice president of scholarship; Tory Halsey of Chambers serves as vice president of fellowship; and Bethany Rupprecht of Clarkson is secretary.
Northeast Phi Theta Kappa sponsors are Colleen Barnes, criminal justice/sociology instructor, Andrea Suhr, physical therapist assistant instructor, and Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services at Northeast.