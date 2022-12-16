Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln will host a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and one for those earning bachelor’s degrees at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Doors open to the public at 1:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Graduating students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Ainsworth — Rebecca Anne Taylor, bachelor’s in environmental science; Albion — Katie Machell Goodwater, bachelor’s in business administration; Carsen Jo Grape, bachelor’s in education and human sciences; Ashtin Lynn Kaumans, bachelor’s in animal science; Trey Thomas Schafer, bachelor’s in business administration; Atkinson — Cameron David Gilley, bachelor’s in chemical engineering; Burwell — Gracie Lee Stout, bachelor’s in agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Butte — Melissa Marie Sextro, bachelor of arts; Coleridge — Emily Lynn Soll, master of science; Elgin — Hunter Gates Reestman, bachelor’s in business administration.
Foster — Nicholas Ronald Reikofski, bachelor’s in agricultural economics; Humphrey — Riley Timothy Huettner, bachelor’s in agronomy; Laurel — Brian Lee Potts, bachelor’s in business administration; Madison J. Swanson, bachelor’s in veterinary science; Leigh — Cort Perry Pokorney, bachelor’s in agronomy; Long Pine — Jacy Elizabeth Hafer, bachelor’s in agricultural education; Lynch — Jayla Maxine Froman, bachelor’s in business administration; Lyons — Reid Steven Preston, bachelor’s in agricultural economics; Madison — Mario Esquivel Jr., bachelor’s in construction management; Newcastle — Trisha L. Dybdal, bachelor’s in agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Newman Grove — Abbie Mae Pieke, bachelor’s in agricultural education.
Norfolk — Gabriel Joseph Barnes, bachelor’s in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Sam Frederick Dederman, bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice; Skyler Ann Gubbels, bachelor’s in insect science; Marissa Rose Heimes, bachelor’s in education and human sciences; Sarah Marie Meyer, master of science; Abbie Elizabeth Moore, bachelor of arts; Elainey Ramaekers, bachelor’s in journalism; Kaleb Christian Rath, bachelor’s in education and human sciences; Ryan Thomas Schommer, bachelor’s in journalism; Destiny Hope Taylor, bachelor of arts; O’Neill — Danielle Birch, master of arts for teachers; Claire Elizabeth Morrow, bachelor’s in education and human sciences; Oakland — Tyson Brian Harney, bachelor’s in business administration; Armani Rodney Jay Kasahara, bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice; Orchard — Peyton Clifton, bachelor’s in education and human sciences; Osmond — Aleia Lynn Kumm, bachelor of arts.
Petersburg — Zachary Douglas Reicks, bachelor’s in education and human sciences; Kyle Anthony Schumacher, bachelor’s in agronomy; Lauren Elizabeth Seier, bachelor’s in animal science; Pierce — Abbey Lynn Fuerhoff, bachelor’s in business administration; Emily Kay Persinger, bachelor of arts; Rosalie — Brenda Leigh Hunter, doctor of education; St. Edward — Weston David Choat, bachelor’s in mechanized systems management; Scribner — Michelle M. Ryun, master of applied science; South Sioux City — Selene N. Guzman, bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice; Vanessa Jimenez-Gallardo, bachelor of fine arts; Tekamah — Alyssa Rose Bromm, bachelor’s in business administration; Lauren Kay Hoover, bachelor’s in education and human sciences; Tilden — Mark John O’Brien, bachelor’s in civil engineering.
Valentine — Blaire LeAnn Speck, master of science; Chance Loil Tankersley, bachelor’s in business administration; Wakefield — Cassidy Lynn Chase, bachelor’s in animal science; Wayne — Jennifer Barnett Davis, doctor of education; Tucker Scott Nichols, bachelor’s in business administration; Josie Lynn Thompson, bachelor’s in animal science; West Point — Benjamin Joseph Meiergerd, bachelor of fine arts; Darian Paige Repschlaeger, bachelor’s in animal science; Wisner — Trevor J. Cyboron, master of business administration.