Ella Endorf of North Bend, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public policy leadership, was among the more than 80 University of Mississippi students who were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious undergraduate honors organization in the liberal arts.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is an honor conferred upon fewer than 10% of each graduating class. Students do not apply for membership but are elected by the chapter after a review of the academic records of each eligible candidate.

Election is based on good character and a distinguished record of scholarly performance in courses that demonstrate a broad exposure to the liberal arts, for instance, the fine arts, humanities, languages, mathematics, natural sciences and social sciences, as well as substantial work in areas outside the major.

While students are usually selected for membership during their senior year, juniors or graduate students also may be chosen.

Tags

In other news

University of Nebraska at Kearney grad list

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 682 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday morning at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Local student awarded scholarship

Rylee Frohberg, a senior at Norfolk High School, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). Twelve $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the children of Nebraska county officials and employees.

More than 800 Northeast students graduate

Northeast Community College handed out degrees, certificates and diplomas to more than 800 students Friday during commencement exercises at Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

North Bend graduate inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

Ella Endorf of North Bend, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public policy leadership, was among the more than 80 University of Mississippi students who were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious undergraduate honors organization in the liberal arts.

Musical excellence celebrated at WSC honors recital

WAYNE — At the close of the semester, the Wayne State College Department of Music celebrates excellence in music with an honors recital. The concert features select students recognized for outstanding progress in voice or instrument.