North Bend graduate inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

Ella Endorf of North Bend, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public policy leadership, was among the more than 80 University of Mississippi students who were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious undergraduate honors organization in the liberal arts.
Phi Beta Kappa membership is an honor conferred upon fewer than 10% of each graduating class. Students do not apply for membership but are elected by the chapter after a review of the academic records of each eligible candidate.
Election is based on good character and a distinguished record of scholarly performance in courses that demonstrate a broad exposure to the liberal arts, for instance, the fine arts, humanities, languages, mathematics, natural sciences and social sciences, as well as substantial work in areas outside the major.
While students are usually selected for membership during their senior year, juniors or graduate students also may be chosen.