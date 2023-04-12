American Legion Post 16 of Norfolk has announced its sponsorship of Jason Nunez and Nathaniel Buettner of Norfolk High School, and Noah Morland of Norfolk Catholic High School for Cornhuskers Boys State.
They will join nearly 230 other high school juniors from across Nebraska participating in The American Legion Cornhuskers Boys State program Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 10, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s downtown campus.The annual citizenship program sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.
American Legion Cornhusker Boys State is set up as a functional 51st state, and each boy learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, compete in athletics and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program.
Special lectures and addresses will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska. Invitations have been sent to the governor’s and secretary of state’s offices for special appearances at this year's program. Nationally acclaimed motivational speakers also are scheduled to address the entire group.
In addition,, the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 16, Norfolk, is sponsoring Norfolk High students Madison Hall and Elizabeth Wicker for the June 2023 session of Nebraska Girls State.
The 82nd session of Cornhusker Girls State will be Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 10.
At Girls State, young women learn how local, county and state government processes work while developing leadership skills and an appreciation for their rights as citizens. Around 350 delegates from across the state will participate in a hands-on educational opportunity designed to inform and instruct tomorrow’s leaders in a nonpartisan learning experience.