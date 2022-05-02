KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Alumni Association has selected Austin Truex of Norfolk as an Outstanding Senior award recipient.
The honor recognizes seniors for excellence in scholarship and leadership, as well as involvement and dedication to UNK and the Kearney community. Students were selected by a panel of UNK alumni.
Truex is the son of Aaron and Jessica Truex of Norfolk. He graduates in August with a degree in organizational and relational communication with emphases in business administration and tourism and events, along with a minor in history. Following his graduation, Truex plans to open an escape room in Norfolk.