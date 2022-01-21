Norfolk High Winter Royalty candidates

Norfolk High School students have been nominated for the 2022 Winter Royalty. The coronation will happen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Johnny Carson Theatre. The Winter Royalty dance will start at 8 p.m. in the Norfolk High School Gym II. There was no dance last year due to COVID-19.
The candidates are (top row, from left) Brandon Aguirre (son of Uidal Aguirre and Yara Zazueta); Connor Thayer (son of Sarah O'Brien and Mike Thayer); Jared Speidel (son of Doug and Twylia Speidel); Isaac Saldana (son of Gaston and Perla Saldana); Cale Wacker (son of Gretchen Reisenweber and Greg Wacker); Tristen Kittelson (son of Melissa and Jesse Kittelson); (bottom row, from left) Gisell Duarte Rosas (daughter of Maribel Rosas and Julio Duarte); Guerin Hughes (daughter of Teri and Brad Hughes); Audrey Steffen (daughter of Jeffery and Amy Steffen); Anna Brown (daughter of Rob and Amy Brown); Maddox Weckerle-Dietz (daughter of Andrea Weckerle and Mark Dietz); and Amber Schwanebeck (daughter of Troy and Laura Schwanebeck).