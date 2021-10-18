Maddox Weckerle-Dietz, a student at Norfolk High School, has recently been selected for two competitive scholarship programs based in Nebraska and nationwide.
Weckerle-Dietz was named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program and finalist for 2021 Believers & Achievers program from the U.S. Bank and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although the program will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” according to a spokesperson for the program in a media release. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
A letter of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by Derek Ippensen, Norfolk High School principal, to Weckerle-Dietz.
The Believers & Achievers program recognizes Nebraska’s future leaders, according to a district media release.
Weckerle-Dietz was named one of 48 high school senior finalists from around the state. From that group, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to their school of choice.
Students selected for Believers & Achievers will be recognized at NSAA state championship events throughout the 2021-22 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches throughout the state.