Around 300 students graduated from Norfolk High School on May 15. Among those students, several garnered honors, scholarships and more. The NHS students who earned scholarships and accolades are listed below.
Juan Acosta Butanda — Career Academy, welding
Brandon Aguirre — Career Academy, management
Jonathan Allen — Career Academy, welding
Alani Alvarado — Career Academy, health science, Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute, National Honor Society, Nucor Education Award, UNL-Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar
Skye Andersen — Career Academy, health science
Haidyn Anderson — Academic Achievement Award, Graduating with Honors, Northeast Community College Board of Governors Scholarship, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, three years all A’s
Madalyn Anderson — Northeast Community College President’s Early Entry Scholarship
Parker Arnold — Career Academy, automotive and welding
Devon Bader — Builders of the Future Scholarship, Career Academy, construction
Brooklyn Baker — Career Academy, education
Destiny Barg — Black and Gold Scholarship, Nebraska Wesleyan University; UNL Husker Power Scholar
Sommer Barg — Career Academy, education
Jaydin Bartling — Career Academy, culinary
Colby Bauer — Career Academy, automotive and welding; Nucor Education Award
Taelin Baumann — Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute, Montessori Elementary Scholarship, National Honor Society, Norfolk Panther Booster Club Scholarship, Post Prom Scholarship, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, UNL Pepsi Scholar, Husker Traditions Scholar, Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, We are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship
Zane Bear — Career Academy, automotive
Ahnika Beltz — Career Academy, health science, Deborah Rebekah Lodge No. 63 Scholarship, Elks Teen Student of the Month nominee, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aux. 3611 Service Scholarship, graduating with distinction, Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute, Heisman High School Scholarship School winner, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, Norfolk Panther Booster Club Scholarship, Norfolk Soccer Club Scholarship, Post Prom Scholarship, two years all A’s, UNL Husker Power Scholar, Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Husker Power Scholarship, Nebraska Emerging Leaders Scholarship
Jacqueline Benitez — ACE Scholarship, Career Academy, health science and law, College Club, J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, Nebraska Opportunity Grant, NECC President’s Early Entry Scholarship, NECC Latino Visit Day Scholarship, President’s Early Entry Award, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
Logan Bleick — Career Academy, automotive, plant science and welding, Cooper Foundation Scholarship, NECC Elkhorn Valley Bank Drafting Scholarship
Elijah Blum — Career Academy, animal science and welding, Cuming County 4-H Scholarship, Proteus NFJP Grant
Nicholas Borst — Career Academy, drafting, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, UNL Husker Power Scholar
Haley Bovee — Career Academy, plant science and animal science, graduating with honors, National Honor Society, NECC Lee D. Rawhauser Memorial, Norman Ochsner Ag Scholarship, Nucor Education Award, Post Prom Scholarship
Kaidence Boyd — Career Academy, health science, NECC Dr. Jagmohan/Shobhana Dessai Scholarship, Ted and Linda (Lanman) Toay Memorial Scholarship
Anna Brown — Four-Year Soccer Varsity Letter Winner, Academic Achievement Award, Career Academy, health science, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aux. 3611 Service Scholarship, graduating with highest distinction, Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, Multi-year Principal’s List and Honor Roll, National Honor Society, NHS Student Council Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, Three years all A’s, Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, David Distinguished Scholar,
Danika Brown — Academic Achievement Award, graduating with highest distinction, National Honor Society, Hyacinth Harsch Memorial, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, President’s Award for Academic Excellence
Blaire Bruening — UNL Husker Power Scholar
Layla Buchanan — ContiTech College Access Scholarship, Cooperating Schools Scholarship, Grant Elementary Scholarship, one year all A’s
Brooke Burbach — Career Academy, health science, National Honor Society, Academic Scholarship to Creighton University, Golf Varsity Letter Winner, Academic All-State Golf
Brianna Buresh — Career Academy, animal science, NECC Norman Ochsner Ag Scholarship
Aaliyah Canchola — Career Academy, automotive, Nebraska Wesleyan University Nebraska Strong Scholarship, TeamMates Scholarship, Natural and Health Science Event Scholarship, one year all A’s, Richard and Phyllis Hendrix Scholarship, TeamMates Scholarship
Chase Carter — Nucor Education Award, Ribfest-Boomfest Scholarship
Hailey Chace — Career Academy, welding
Victoria Clinch — Career Academy, health science, SCC First Generation Scholarship
Alexis Clyde — National Honor Society, one year all A’s, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Academic Scholar Award, UNL Husker Power Scholar, We Are Nebraska Scholarship Award
Aidan Coler — Class of 1970 Scholarship, Future Educator Scholarship, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, Nucor Educator Scholarship, Ralph, Florence, Jennie and Edna Walker Memorial Scholarship, Wildcat Excellence Scholarship
Maddox Cordova — Career Academy, automotive
Michael Danahy — Career Academy, construction
Delaney Doele — Academic Achievement Award, Elks October Teen Student of the Month, Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Services Department Scholarship, graduating with distinction, Multi-Year Principal’s List and Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Norfolk Panther Booster Club Scholarship, one year all A’s Post Prom Scholarship, UNL Husker Power Scholar
Gisell Duarte Rosas — Career Academy, Culinary, Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute, National Honor Society, University of Nebraska Lincoln Youth Salute Scholarship, UNL Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar
Carsen Evert — Career Academy, automotive
Isaiah Fehringer — NECC Dr. Leon Engelbart Memorial Scholarship, TeamMates Scholarship
Jenna Fisher — Career Academy, animal science, National Honor Society
Hope Fossum — Academic Achievement Award, four years all A’s, graduating with highest distinction, multi-year Principal’s List, NECC Dean’s List, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, Nucor Education Award, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, UNL Husker Traditions Scholar, Wayne State College Board of Trustees Scholarship
Sean Frerichs — Career Academy, information technology, Eastern Star Scholarship, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, USD Academic Scholarship, Woodman Scholarship
Rylee Frohberg — Academic Achievement Award, Career Academy, health science, Eleanor H. Fuhrman Memorial Scholarship, Elks November Teen Student of the Month, Elks Student of the Year Award, graduating with highest distinction, Grant Arment Memorial Scholarship, Jenna Krivohlavek Memorial Scholarship, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, Miller Science Scholarship, Morgan Heimes Tribute Scholarship, National Honor Society, Nebraska Association of County Officials Scholarship, Norfolk Lions Club Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, Norfolk Noon Optimist Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship, Nucor Education Award, PEO Star Local Chapter Scholarship, three years all A’s, Todd Schlender Memorial Scholarship, UNL Husker Traditions Scholar, Wayne State College Dean’s Excellence Scholarship, Leadership Award, Woodland Park Elementary Scholarship
Garcia Ayasha — Northeast Community College BankFirst Endowment, Northeast Community College Lee D. Rawhauser Memorial,
Jayden Garrod — Career Academy, information technology, Northeast Community College Dr. Jagmohan/Shobhana Desai Scholarship, Northeast Community College Presidents Early Entry Scholarship, Principal’s List, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship, Three Years All A’s
Kyle Glaser — Career Academy, construction, welding
Cara Graae — Career Academy, health science
Ryan Graverholt — Career Academy, automotive, welding
Isaac Guenther — Career Academy, health science
Aiden Hader — Career Academy, automotive, Career Academy, welding
Lauren Hinrichs — Eva C. Maas Memorial Scholarship, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, Northeast Community College Dr. Jagmohan/Shobhana Desai Scholarship, Post Prom Scholarship
Courtney Hintz — Career Academy, animal science, Career Academy, plant science
Lauryn Hoff — Nucor Education Award
Jacob Hoffman — Academic All-State Soccer 2021, Catholic United Financial Services Scholarship, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, Michaela Heimes-Pfeifer Tribute Scholarship, Multi-Sport, Multi-Year Academic All-Conference, Multi-Year NHS Honor Roll, National Society of High School Scholars, National Society of High School Scholars Student Athlete Scholarship, Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase Participant, Nebraska Wesleyan University President’s Scholarship, All-Majors Event Scholarship, Huge-NWU Recognition Scholarship, Northeast Community College Ken Iverson Pre-engineering Scholarship, Norfolk Soccer Club Scholarship, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, Two-time State Wrestling Tournament Qualifier, UNL Husker Power Scholar, We Are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship, Peter Kiewit Foundation, Engineering Academy Alternate
Timothy Hoffman — Career Academy, information technology, welding, Disney Dreamers Academy 2020 Participant, Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Services Department Scholarship, National Honor Society, Northeast Community College President’s Honor List, Varsity Speech Award 2019-20, Wayne State College Cooperative Education Growing Together Career Scholars Program, Wayne State College Dean’s Excellence Scholarship
Cyndee Hopkins — Career Academy, animal science and plant science
Lita Hopp — Northeast Community College Board of Governors Scholarship
Guerin Hughes — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Achievement Scholar
Aiden Hupke — Career Academy, drafting, Roy and Belva Musser Scholarship — First United Methodist Church
Nathan Jackson — Nucor Education Award
Jarecki Isabelle — Nucor Education Award, Nucor Steel Foundation Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholarship, CEHS Freshman Scholarship, We Are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship
Condie Jenkins — Academic Achievement Award, Graduating with Highest Distinction, Northeast Community College Dean’s Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, Three Years All A’s
Issac Jimenez Castillo — Career Academy, health science
Alexander Jurgensen — ContiTech College Access Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Tristen Kittleson — Career Academy, construction, Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Elks Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship, Jefferson Elementary Scholarship, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, Northeast Community College Elmer and Eunice Mohl Scholarship, NECC Vern and Lucile Fairchild Scholarship, Phyllis A. Brown Hendrix Scholarship; Ralph, Florence, Jennie and Edna Walker Memorial Scholarship
Kalen Krohn — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Ashton Kruse — Career Academy, welding and automotive
Juan Gabriel Larios Ramos — Career Academy, welding
Kannon Larsen — Career Academy, welding
Lillianna Lindahl — Nucor Education Award
Abbigail Long — Career Academy, Education, Eleanor H. Fuhrman Memorial Scholarship, Gene Whealy Memorial Track Scholarship, NCEA Scholarship, Norfolk Panther Booster Club Scholarship
Daylin Mallory — Board of Governors Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship — Nebraska Wesleyan University, Football two-time Hammer award recipient for best defensive lineman; varsity letter winner three years, Norfolk Coaches Association Scholarship, NSAA Academic all state football team 2020-21, Principal’s list and honor roll, Ralph T. and Florence Walker Athletic Scholarship, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship, Track Iron Man Award, Track Varsity letter — two years, UNL Husker Traditions Scholar, Wayne State Presidential Scholarship
John Mann — Career Academy, drafting, Future Educator Ethnic Minority Student Scholarship, SkillsUSA Gold Medal; Robotics Search and Rescue 2021 and 2022, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
Wyatt Mead — Academic Achievement Award, Graduating with Highest Distinction, HAC Academic All-Conference, Iowa State University Adventure Award, Expedition Award, Darold A Lodge Endowment in Agriculture, Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State, National Honor Society, Northeast Community College President’s Honor Roll, Norfolk High School Principal’s List, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, NSAA Academic All-State, Two Years All A’s, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar
Cristina Medina Munoz — Career Academy, culinary
Austin Miller — Career Academy, welding
Jace Mohr — Career Academy, welding, State Troopers Association of Nebraska (STAN) Scholarship
Juan Monterrrosa — Career Academy, information technology
Kamari Moore — Ribfest Scholarship, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
Rayunna Moore — ContiTech College Access Scholarship
Carson Mortland — Career Academy, culinary
Allison Munderloh — Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship, Graduating with Highest Distinction, National Honor Society, Norfolk Noon Optimist Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship, Nucor Education Award, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, Two Years All A’s, UNO Regents Scholarship
Colby Nelson — Career Academy, law, welding, Nucor Education Award
Kelcie Painter — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Pepsi Scholar, Husker Traditions Scholar
Keylin Pavon Cardona — Career Academy, information technology, law and management
Riley Pena — Academic Achievement Award, Career Academy, health science, Graduating with Distinction, National Honor Society, Northeast Community College Gary Kuester Memorial Scholarship, Tyson Fresh Meats Scholarship
Pareena Ponniah — Academic Achievement Award, Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship, Elks December Teen/Student of the Month, Four Years All A’s, Graduating with Highest Distinction, Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute, Heartland Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference, Lincoln Journal Star Academic All State, National Honor Society, NCPA Academic All-State, NHS Science Department Award, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, Norfolk Noon Optimist Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship, NSAA and U.S. Bank Believers and Achievers School Winner, PEO National Star Scholarship for Chapter GS, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, President’s Volunteer Service Award, Richard Cross/Allen Janovec/NFL Speech and Debate Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Youth Salute Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, David Distinguished Scholar, UNO Board of Regents Scholarship
Adrian Pruneda — Career Academy, welding, Northeast Community College Presidents Early Entry Scholarship
Alexa Pulido — Norfolk Lions Club Member Scholarship, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship, Varsity Choir Award
Angel Rangel — Career Academy, welding
Lucas Ransen — Academic Achievement Award, Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship, Class of 1970 Scholarship, Deb Cover Memorial Scholarship, Graduating with Honors, National Honor Society, Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Optimist Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship, Nucor Education Award, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, Ribfest-Boomfest Scholarship, Two Years All A’s
Ian Reed — Career Academy, information technology
Brett Reestman — Academic Achievement Award, Career Academy, management, Elks Teen/Student of the Month nominee, Four Years All A’s, Graduating with Highest Distinction, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Scholarship, Nebraska Wesleyan University President’s Scholarship, Honors Academy Scholarship, NWU Legacy Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, All-Majors Event Scholarship, Huge-NWU Recognition Scholarship; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar
Hailey Reitz — Career Academy, health science, Graduating with Highest Distinction, National Honor Society, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, Two Years All A’s
Zack Risor — Career Academy, welding
Grant Roberts — Northeast Community College D&P Smejkal B&F Delay Scholarship, Peter Kiewit Scholarship
Yesenia Roubideaux — Reifel-Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
Anthony Riuz — Career Academy, welding
Ethan Rusk — Career Academy, plant science
Arturo Sanchez — Graduating with Honors, President’s Award for Academic Excellence
Crystal Sanchez — Academic Achievement Award, Career Academy, health science, Graduating with Honors, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship, Two Years All A’s, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar
Jacob Sanchez — Career Academy, welding
Keri Sanne — Career Academy, animal science, Dan and Trudie DePasquale Education Scholarship, J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship
Taylor Schmidt — National Honor Society
Devan Schmit — Career Academy, automotive
Kirsten Schmuecker — Career Academy, early childhood development, The Zone Afterschool Program Scholarship
Cameron Schulte — Career Academy, automotive and welding
Amber Schwanebeck — Academic Achievement Award, Career Academy, health science, Cindy Froehlich Memorial Scholarship, Elks January Teen/Student of the Month, Four Years All A’s, Graduating with Highest Distinction, Multi-Year and Multi-Sport Varsity Letter Winner, National Honor Society, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month
Erin Schwanebeck — Academic Achievement Award, Career Academy, health science, Graduating with Distinction, Multi-Year Principal’s List and Honor Roll, Multi-Year and Multi-Sport Varsity Letter Winner, National Honor Society, Northeast Community College Athletic Scholarship, Norfolk Coaches Association Scholarship, Two Years All A’s
Alyssa See — Career Academy, animal science
Amanda Selin — Career Academy, plant science, Chadron State College Rodeo Scholarship, Chadron State College Rural Law Opportunities Program Scholarship, Farmers Pride Scholarship, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, Lower Elkhorn NRD Scholarship, National Honor Society, Norfolk FFA Scholarship, Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet Scholarship, Nucor Education Award, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Issak Skalberg — Career Academy, information technology
Keyton Sparks — Career Academy, welding, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship
London Spaulding — Northeast Community College Nebraska Open Scholarship
Charles Starkel — NHS Theatre Boosters Scholarship
Audrey Steffen— Academic Achievement Award, Graduating with Distinction, National Honor Society, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Claire Steskal — Career Academy, animal science and plant science
Melorie Summers — National Honor Society
Paytrick Swim — Nucor Corp. Education Award, Nucor Education Award
Khynne Tecson — National Honor Society
Tyson Test — Academic Achievement Award, Bel Air Elementary Scholarship, Career Academy, law, College Club Member, ContiTech College Access Scholarship, Elks January Teen/Student of the Month, FBLA Student Chapter President, Graduating with Distinction, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, Junior Statesmen of America NHS Chapter Treasurer, National Honor Society, Nebraska Wesleyan University Board of Governors Scholarship, Honors Academy Scholarship, Community Builders Event Scholarship, All-Majors Event Scholarship, Norfolk Lions Club Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, Our Savior Lutheran Church Kiwanis Church Youth of the Year, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, USD School of Law Honors Scholar, Wayne State College Presidential Scholarship
Connor Thayer — Academic Achievement Award, Career Academy, entrepreneurship, management, Graduating with Distinction, National Honor Society, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditons Scholar
Amber Thelen-Career Academy, health science, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, UNL Husker traditions scholar
Destiny Thompson — Career Academy, Construction and Culinary
Matthew Thomsen — Career Academy, information technology, Eagle Scout, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Mya Timmerman — Career Academy, health science and information technology, National Honor Society
Ethan Truex — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Cole Uzzell — National Honor Society, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, Three-year HAC Academic All-Conference for Cross Country, Two-Year NCPA Academic All-State Award for Cross Country, Team Captain for Cross Country and Track and Field, Two-Year Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State Award for Cross Country and Track and Field, Two-Year HAC Academic All-Conference for Track and Field, Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award
Kaleb Van Driel — Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Program Honorable Mention, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, University of Nebraska-Lincoln David Distinguished Scholar
Cale Wacker — National Honor Society, Nucor Education Award, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Maggie Waddington — Academic Achievement Award, Graduating with Distinction, Two Years All A’s , University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Tyson Warrick — Roy and Belva Musser Scholarship — First United Methodist Church
Maddox Weckerle Dietz — Academic Achievement Award, College Board of National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program Scholar, Four Years All A’s, Graduating with Highest Distinction, National Honor Society, National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, NSAA and U.S. Bank Believers and Achievers Statewide Winner, Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Program All Eastern Second Team, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Delegate, American Association of Teachers of German Gold Certificate, Award of Academic Excellence in German Language Studies, College Board AP Scholar with Distinction, Columbia University John Jay Scholar, Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History Richard Gilder Prize, Norfolk Public Schools Foundation Scholarship, Principal’s List four years, Two-time National Individual Events Tournament of Champions National Qualifier, Mount Holyoke College Chin Scholarship, St. John’s College Trustee Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Optimist Scholarship
Marlee Weidner — Academic All State for Play Production 2021-22, All State Choir, All State Musical 2021-22, Anne Cooper Memorial Scholarship, Elks September Teen/Student of the Month, Flordia Southern College Pfeifer Scholarship, Christoverson and Fine Arts Scholarship; Graduating with Highest Distinction, Harley Rector Memorial Scholarship, Midland University Scholar/Performer Scholarship, National Honor Society, National School Choral Award 2022, Nebraska High School Theater Academy Showcase 2022, Nebraska Junior Artist of the Year 2021, NHS Music Booster Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, Outstanding Actress Award — State One Act, Outstanding Actress in a Major Role 2021-22, Performer of the Year in Theater 2021-22, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, Principal’s List — 4 years, Two Years All A’s
Payton Weis — National Honor Society, President’s Award for Academic Excellence
Daniel Weitzmann — 4-year All State Orchestra Award, Academic Achievement Award, Four Years All A’s Graduating with Highest Distinction, Heartland Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference for Cross Country, KCAU 9 Best of the Class Honoree, Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State, Macalester College Dewitt Wallace Distinguished Scholarship; Brandeis University Regents Scholarship for University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Justice Brandeis Scholarship, National Honor Society, National School Orchestra Award, NHS Science Department Award, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis October Student of the Month, NSAA and US Bank Believers and Achievers School Winner, NSAA/NCPA Academic All State Award, Omaha World-Herald All Academic Program Honorable Mention, Outstanding Senior Band Award, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, UNL Regents Scholar
Olivia Werzyn — Career Academy, health science
Annika West — Career Academy, health science, Nucor Education Award
Cassandra Wisnieska — Career Academy, health science
Tyler Wisnieski — Academic Achievement Award, Elks October Teen/Student of the Month Nominee, Graduating with Highest Distinction, John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, Northeast Community College President’s List, NHS Music Booster Scholarship, NHS Principal’s List, NHS Science Department Award, Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, NSAA and U.S. Bank Believers and Achievers School Winner, Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, SCC Academic Excellence Scholarship, Three Years All A’s, University of Nebraska-Lincoln David Distinguished Scholar, Westside Elementary Scholarship
Ryan Yost — Academic Achievement Award, American Legion Maynard Jensen Memorial Scholarship, American Legion Post 16 Scholarship, Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Elks Teen/Student of the Month nominee, Four Years All A’s, Graduating with Highest Distinction, Heisman High School Scholarship School Winner, J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship, Joseph A. Ries Memorial Scholarship, Karl Stefan Memorial Scholarship, Kind Kids Scholarship, Lawrence and Kilda Jochens Memorial Enrichment Scholarship, National Honor Society, Nebraska Eagle Scout of the Year, NHS Music Booster Scholarship, Norfolk Lions Club Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month, Northern Hills Elementary School PTO Scholarship, Past Exalted Ruler Elks No. 653 Scholarship, Peter Kiewit Foundation Engineering Academy Scholarship, President’s Award for Academic Excellence, Roger and Cindy Gipson Memorial Scholarship, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 16 Scholarship, Ted and Linca Toay Memorial Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar, University of Nebraska Omaha Chancellor Scholarship, Nebraska Career Scholarship, 2-Year Choir Letter Winner
Melanie Yover — 4-Year All State Orchestra-Violin, 4-Year Band and Orchestra Letter Winner, Kiwanis Church Youth of the Year 2022, National Honor Society, Omaha Area Youth Orchestra Violin 1, PEO National Star Scholarship for Chapter HU, The Master’s University Honors Award, The University of Nebraska Young Artist Award
Daniel Yowell — Career Academy, drafting
