The American Legion Post 16 is sponsoring Norfolk High School student Mitchell Koozer for the June session of the Cornhusker Boys State program.
Koozer will join nearly 225 other high school juniors from across Nebraska by participating in the American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State program from June 5-11 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.
The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.
American Legion Cornhusker Boys State is set up as a functional “51st state,” and each boy learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants wil campaign for offices, hold elections, take part in band and chorus, compete in athletics and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program.
Special lectures and addresses will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska. Invitations have been sent to the governor’s and secretary of state’s offices for special appearances at this year’s program. National acclaimed motivational speakers also are scheduled to address the entire group.