The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 16 of Norfolk, is sponsoring two Norfolk High students for the June session of Cornhusker Girls State.

Hailey Ternus, daughter of Nicole and Jason Ternus, and Tenia Vitales-Kadlec, daughter of Roxanna Vitales, will be among the 350 delegates selected from across the state.

The 81st session of Cornhusker Girls State will be Monday through Saturday, June 5-11. At Girls State, young women learn how local, county and state government processes work while developing leadership skills and an appreciation for their rights as citizens.

The hands-on educational opportunity is designed to inform and instruct tomorrow’s leaders in a nonpartisan learning experience.

In other news

COVID-19 offers job opportunities for teen

COVID-19, yes, another article about this virus. COVID-19 has been around for the majority of my high school experience. My school closed down in March of my freshman year. Since then, I can’t say everything has gone back to “normal.”

COVID-19: The new norm

I was a sophomore in high school when COVID-19 made its first big wave through the United States. I remember getting a week off of school and then later figuring out that we wouldn’t be going back at all. At the time, this seemed like the best thing in the world. I didn’t have to go to schoo…

Area students named to Chadron State College dean’s list

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met the requirements for the dean's list for fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 GPA. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachel…