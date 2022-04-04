The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 16 of Norfolk, is sponsoring two Norfolk High students for the June session of Cornhusker Girls State.
Hailey Ternus, daughter of Nicole and Jason Ternus, and Tenia Vitales-Kadlec, daughter of Roxanna Vitales, will be among the 350 delegates selected from across the state.
The 81st session of Cornhusker Girls State will be Monday through Saturday, June 5-11. At Girls State, young women learn how local, county and state government processes work while developing leadership skills and an appreciation for their rights as citizens.
The hands-on educational opportunity is designed to inform and instruct tomorrow’s leaders in a nonpartisan learning experience.