Norfolk High prom royalty

Norfolk High School celebrated its prom on Saturday. The event was the first prom since 2019 because last year’s prom was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were seven candidates for prom king and queen.
Prom queen candidates (front row, from left) were Kayla Chambers, Dakota Clement, Makenna Skiff, Kiran Walker, Macy Fundus, Cassie Bos and Yvette Mendoza. Prom king candidates (second row, from left) were Gannon Pokorney, Zach Broders, Griffin Leuthold, Jackson Merkel, Andrew Papstein, Benjamin Grashorn and Cory Armstrong.
In the second photo, Macy Fundus (left) and Cory Armstrong are shown at Saturday’s dance as the selected prom queen and king.