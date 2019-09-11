Norfolk High homecoming candidates 2019

Norfolk High School will celebrate Homecoming this weekend. The football game against Kearney is Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., and coronation of the king and queen will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in Johnny Carson Theater. The dance will follow from 8 to 11 p.m.
Queen candidates are (from left) Leah Vanderheiden, daughter of Lori and Doug Trowbridge and Marty Vanderheiden; Reese Lowe, daughter of Greg and Kelli Wacker and Bob and Melinda Lowe; Arleth Ramirez, daughter of Amalia Aguilar and Enrique Ramirez; Anden Baumann, daughter of Travis and Angie Baumann; and Leah Petty daughter of Jason and Collene Petty.
King candidates are (from left) Gage Dohren, son of Krista Dougherty, Mark Hausmann and step-father Mike Dougherty; Hayden Blitch, son of Matt and Keri Blitch; Bryson Callies, son of James and Lenaya Callies; Jared Calibo, son of Adona and Marcus Bernstrauch; and Baden Luna, son of Andrea and Joseph Luna.