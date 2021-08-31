Norfolk High School graduated students in May with Grace Day as the valedictorian. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received.
Ryder Anderson — Norfolk Soccer Club Scholarship; Wayne State College Wildcat Promise Scholarship; Cooperating Schools Scholarship
Cameron Armitage — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Welding Career Academy
Cory Armstrong — Welding Career Academy
Matthew Auten — Information Technology Academy
Erin Barnhill — Graduating with Highest Distinction; All A's Three Years; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Elks Club Student of the Month; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar, Nebraska Career Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; University of South Dakota Achievement Scholarship; Norfolk Public Schools Foundation Scholarship Endowment; Health Science Career Academy; College Club Member; Orchestra and Band Varsity Award; Norfolk Lions Club Outstanding Band and Outstanding Orchestra Student
Addison Bates — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship
Charli Bates — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award
Tess Bates — John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship
Blake Beckner — Information Technology Academy
Bailey Bernstrauch — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; Northwest Missouri State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, Bearcat Advantage Scholarship; Agriculture Academy: Animal Systems Pathway
Hailey Bobeldyke — Health Science
Cassandra Bos — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar
Lauren Bosh — Graduating with Distinction; All A's Three Years; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; National Honor Society; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship
Jordyn Branz — Graduating with Highest Distinction; All A's Three Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; National Honor Society; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; NHS Principal's List and Honor Roll; Northeast Community College Part-time Student President's Honor List; Lions Club Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar, Honor Program, Nebraska Achievement Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Nucor Foundation Scholarship; IGEF Scholarship; Stanton Ribfest Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Amanda Brasch — Graduating with Highest Distinction; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Outstanding Student Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; College Board Rural and Small Town Scholar; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program All Eastern Second Team; Generous Heart Award; Barbara James Service Award; Completed EMT Certification; Health Occupations Students of America- Norfolk Chapter President, Fifth Place in NE State Medical Math Test; National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation; NHS Orchestra Varsity Award and Superior Performance Award; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Heather Braun — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship
Dustin Brenden — Graduating with Honors; President's Education Award; Northeast Community College Deans Scholarship; Information Technology Academy
Zachary Broders — Graduating with Distinction; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; National Honor Society; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; Drafting Career Academy
Brynn Carmichael — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Three Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Church Youth of the Year; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; Missouri Southern State University MOSO Merit Premier Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship
Jose Carrera — All A's One Year; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Arturo Castro-Chavez — Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship
Riley Chace — Education Career Academy
Kayla Chambers — National Honor Society
Jorge Chavez — Welding Career Academy
Dakota Clement — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; University of South Dakota Distinction Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Paeton Coler — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Three Years; Academic Achievement Award; Elks Teen/Student of the Month; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Dan and Trudie DePasquale Education Scholarship; Eleanor H. Fuhrman Memorial Scholarship; Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Auxiliary No. 3611 Service Scholarship; Grant Arment Memorial Scholarship; J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Roger and Cindy Gipson Memorial Scholarship; Todd Schlender Memorial Scholarship; Nucor Educational Award; Early Childhood Development and Education Career Academies
Adiel Colina — Automotive and Welding Career Academies
Devin Daly — Construction and Welding Career Academies
Grace Day — Valedictorian; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Outstanding Student Nominee; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program Honorable Mention; KCAU 9 Best In Class Honoree; Nebraska Wesleyan University Board of Governors Scholarship, Honors Academy Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, NWU Legacy Scholarship, Huge NWU Recognition Scholarship, Arts and Humanities Event Scholarship; Creighton University Founders Award, Schaffel Award; Drake University Presidential Scholarship, Trustee Scholarship, Fine Arts Music Scholarship; St. Olaf College Cassier Music Scholarship, Housing Grant, Presidential Scholarship; PEO Scholarship; NHS Music Booster Scholarship; John Philip Sousa Band Award
Alieya De Leon — Early Childhood Development and Drafting Academies
Joel De Los Santos — Health Science Career Academy
Lauren DeFor — National Honor Society; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar
Salem Dill — Welding Career Academy
Mason Dover — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's One Year; Ralph, Florence, Jennie and Edna Walker Memorial Scholarship; Ted and Linda (Lanman) Toay Memorial Scholarship
Jaci Driscoll — Health Science Career Academy
Juliana Durio — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nucor Foundation Scholarship
Mallory Easland — Salutatorian; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Elks Student of the Month and Teen of the Year with Scholarship; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program Honorable Mention; Norfolk Noon Optimist Carol Gall Scholarship; PEO Star Scholarship; Norfolk Panther Booster Scholarship; Montessori Elementary Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Michaela Heimes Pfeifer Tribute Scholarship; Norfolk Soccer Club Scholarship; NHS Principal's List; Northeast Community College Part-Time Student Dean's List; Volleyball and Soccer Varsity Letter; Soccer Team Captain; Academic All-State in Volleyball; Academic All-Conference in Soccer; Northeast Nebraska All-Academic Team Nominee; NSAA Academic All-State; Winter Royalty Candidate; four-year Spanish Completion
Jaden Eddy — Automotive Career Academy
Trevor Eisenbraun — President's Education Award; Chadron State College Academic Achievement Award, Pepper Creek Outdoor Learning Scholarship, Rangeland Management Career Scholarship
Jose Figueroa — Northeast Community College Richard Corkle Scholarship, Arthur J. Schultz Memorial Scholarship
Conner Frahm — All A's One Year; Northeast Community College President's Early Entry Scholarship; Education Quest Foundation Financial Aid Program Scholarship: NHS Honor Roll and Principal's List
Kylie Freudenburg — National Honor Society; Varsity Speech, Tennis and Golf; Three-Year Letter Winner in Band; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University President's Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Daniel Frewing — Northeast Community College Norfolk Rotary Club-McIntosh Family Scholarship, Art and Delores Robertson Scholarship
Macy Fundus — University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship
Adam Gamerl — Graduating with Distinction; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship, Nebraska Careers Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Silver Scholar; Drafting Career Academy
Jose Garcia — Automotive Career Academy
Skylar Garcia — Early Childhood Development Career Academy
Weston Godfrey — National Honor Society; Nucor Educational Award
Mia Gonzales — Culinary Career Academy
Benjamin Grashorn — Nucor Educational Award
Dillon Grubb — University of South Dakota Promise Scholarship; Business Administration Career Academy-Management Pathway
Brayden Hanley — Ralph and Florence Walker Memorial Athletic Scholarship
Annika Harthoorn — Third in Class; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; NSAA/US Bank Believer and Achiever; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program Honorable Mention; Norfolk Daily News 2021 All-Academic Team; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship; Miller Science Scholarship; Morgan Heimes Tribute Scholarship; Faith Regional Volunteer Scholarship; Academic All-State and All-Conference; Health Science Career Academy
Carter Hattery — Nebraska Wesleyan University Black and Gold Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship; Chadron State College Academic Achievement Award, Hale/Johnson/ Driscoll Memorial Scholarship Fund, Justice Studies Career Scholarship; Wayne State College Wildcat Excellence Scholarship; American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship; Automotive Career Academy
Isaac Heimes — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; President's Education Award; Elks Teen/Student of the Month; NCPA Academic All-State; HAC Academic All-Conference; Norfolk Panther Booster Scholarship; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 Youth Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship
Shelby Herley — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Kallan Herman — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award
Maria Hickman — Wayne State College Wildcat Excellence Scholarship; National Center for Women and Information Technology Award; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Drafting Career Academy
Destiny Holland — Early Childhood Development and Education Career Academies
Logan Jensen — Information Technology Career Academy
Cecylia Johnson — Lions Club Member Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Gabriel Johnson — American Legion Scholarship
Devin Jones — Madison County Bank Scholarship; Nucor Educational Award
Alexander Kahlo — President's Education Award; Nucor Foundation Scholarship
Karly Kalin — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; NSAA/NCPA Academic All-State Volleyball, Basketball and Tennis; Multi-Activity Student Award; HAC Academic All-Conference Volleyball, Basketball and Tennis; Lions Club Scholarship; Sacred Heart Altar Society Scholarship; Norfolk Panther Booster Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar, Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; Harley Rector Memorial Scholarship; First Baptist Church Scholarship; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; Nucor Educational Award; Health Science Career Academy; Principal's Honor List
Cecilea Keating — Northern Hills Elementary School PTO Scholarship; Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Dylan Kesting — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Teammates Scholarship; Agriculture Career Academy: Plant Systems Pathway; Automotive and Welding Career Academies
Kyle King — Automotive, Welding and Information Technology Academies
Shon King — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship
Julisa Kinzer — Agriculture Career Academy-Animal and Plant Systems Pathways
Carson Klein — National Honor Society; NHS Honor Roll; Northeast Community College President's Honors List 2020; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Honors Academy, Husker Traditions Scholar; Nebraska Wesleyan University Honors Academy and Scholarship; Creighton University Founders Award Scholarship
Hailey Kleinschmit — Graduating with Honors; National Honor Society; All A's Two Years; Academic Achievement Award; Bel Air Elementary Scholarship; Deb Cover Memorial Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Academic All-Conference for Basketball and Soccer; Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State; NHS Principal's List and Honor Roll; Lutheran Heritage Award; Concordia University Women's Basketball Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Giorgia Korth — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award
Brenna Kuhl — Graduating with Highest Distinction; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; University of South Dakota Distinction Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship
Caleb Kuhn — Welding Career Academy
Griffin Leuthold — Drafting Career Academy
Christian Licea — President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship
Joshua Licking — Business Administration Career Academy-Management Pathway
Madelyn Lingenfelter — National Honor Society; NHS Honor Roll and Northeast Community College President's Honor List; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Northeast Community College Jagmahan Desai and Family Scholarship; Lions Club Scholarship; Norfolk Morning Optimist Club Scholarship; NCEA Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University Youth Salute Scholarship; Class of 1969 50th Reunion Tribute Scholarship; Eva C. Maas Memorial Scholarship; J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Phyllis A. Brown Hendrix Scholarship; Student Council Scholarship; Madison County 4-H Scholarship; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; NHS Senior Class Secretary; NHS Student Council President; Health Occupations Students of America-Norfolk Chapter Vice President; Health Science Career Academy
Cash Luhr — All A's One Year; Lions Club Outstanding Debater of the Year; National Speech and Debate Association National Qualifier; ESU 8 Quiz Bowl Champion and State Qualifier; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar
Benjamin Lundstrom — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Outstanding Student Nominee; Elks Teen/Student of the Month and Teen of the Year with Scholarship; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program Honorable Mention; Norfolk Noon Optimist Carol Gall Scholarship; NHS Staff Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln David Distinguished Scholar, O. and G. Kammerer Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Kearney Regents Scholarship; Benedictine College St Scholastica Scholarship; Creighton University Founders Scholarship, Roman Shaffel S.J. Award
Bridger Lyon — Nucor Educational Award
Hunter Mangelsen — Welding Career Academy
Richard Martin — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick 4 Scholarship
Juan Martinez — Graduating with Highest Distinction; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship
Lindsey McGuire — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; University of South Dakota Distinction Scholarship
Carson Means — Graduating with Distinction; President's Education Award; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; NHS Staff Scholarship; Doane University Presidential Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship; Wayne State College President’s Commitment and Gardner Foundation Academic Scholarship; Chadron State College Board of Trustees Scholarship, Foundation Board Award, Vern and Frances Chicoine Scholarship; Mount Marty University Athletic Scholarship, St. Bede Scholarship, Book Scholarship, Heritage Award, Academic Scholarship; NSAA Academic All-State, Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State, and HAC Academic All-State for Cross Country and Track
Kaliyah Meaux — National Honor Society; Northeast Community College Norfolk Rotary Club-McIntosh Family Scholarship, Eleanor Fuhrman Endowed Nursing Scholarship
Carla Medina Munoz — Health Science
Law Meh — University of Nebraska at Omaha Faculty Scholarship; Doug Witte/ELL Tribute Scholarship; Information Technology Academy
Gemma Mendez — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Elks Teen/Student of the Month; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; NHS Principal's List; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Washington Elementary Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar, We are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship; Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship, Distinguished Scholars Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University President's Scholarship, Lead The Way Scholarship, Honors Academy Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, Huge NWU Recognition Scholarship, Arts and Humanities Scholarship, Youth Salute Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Kearney Distinguished Scholar Award; Creighton University Founders Award; Morningside College Dean's Scholarship; Concordia University Academic Scholarship, Character Grant; Oral Roberts Quest Whole Leader Scholarship; Augustana President's Scholarship; Gene Whealy Memorial Track Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Joseph A. Ries Memorial Scholarship; Karl Stefan Memorial Scholarship; NHS Music Booster Scholarship; Ralph, Florence, Jennie, and Edna Walker Memorial Scholarship; Ted and Linda (Lanman) Toay Memorial Scholarship; Tyson Fresh Meats Scholarship
Yvette Mendoza — National Honor Society; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Northeast Community College President's Early Entry Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar; Business Administration-Law Career Academy
Destiny Merchant — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Nucor Educational Award; Health Science Career Academy
Jackson Merkel — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Nebraska Achievement Scholar
Ryli Mitchell — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick 4 Scholarship
Gabriella Moore — Nebraska Wesleyan University Black and Gold Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship
Ethan Mortimer\!q — National Honor Society; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship
Nolan Mosher — Nucor Educational Award; Agriculture Academy: Animal Systems Pathway; Welding Career Academy
Alexander Napier — Welding Career Academy
Emily Nemec — Health Science Career Academy
Kai Okamoto — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick 2 Scholarship
Olivia Olson — Nucor Educational Award
Jacie Painter — Northeast Community College Hyacinth Harsch Memorial Scholarship; Helena Homegrown Scholarship; FFA Alumni Scholarship; Agriculture Career Academy: Animal Systems Pathway
Andrew Papstein — President's Education Award; Coach Hal Kuck Memorial Scholarship
Paxton Peters — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Eleanor H. Fuhrman Memorial Scholarship; Education Career Academy
CJ Pierce — Welding Academy
Abbigail Plisek — National Honor Society
Gannon Pokorney — Welding Career Academy
Colton Price — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar
Jared Puls — Farmers Pride Scholarship; Business Administration Career Academy: Law
Brayden Rabbass — All A's One Year; NMC Student Sponsorship and COOP Program; Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship; Automotive and Welding Career Academies
Sheila Renteria Salgado — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Sheila Reyna — Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship
Hannah Roberts — Health Science Career Academy
Abigail Rodriguez — Health Science Career Academy
Adrianna Roenfeldt — University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Mariana Rojas — National Honor Society; Doug Witte/ELL Tribute Scholarship
Sammy Roldan — Health Science Career Academy
Taylor Rossman — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award
Dalton Ruth — Norfolk Panther Booster Scholarship; Norfolk Coaches Association Scholarship
Hunter Ryan — Welding Career Academy
Kaden Sager — Welding Career Academy
Denis Salgado — Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship
T.J. Salmon — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award
Luis Sanchez — Automotive Career Academy
Miriam Sanchez-Ramirez — Northeast Community College Northeast NE Medical Association Alliance Scholarship, Norfolk Rotary Club-McIntosh Family Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Ashley Sanne — Northeast Community College Hyacinth Harsch Memorial Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Post Prom Committee Scholarship; Norfolk FFA Alumni Scholarship; National FFA Qualifier; State Champion FFA Agriscience Competition; Agriculture Career Academy-Animal and Plant Systems Pathways
Griffin Saunders — Jefferson Elementary Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship; Drafting Career Academy
Joshua Schamp — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Drafting Career Academy
Grace Schavee — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; All A's One Year; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; University of South Dakota Distinction Scholarship; Continental FUEL Scholarship; Augustana University Presidential Scholarship; ProMusica Scholarship; NHS Outstanding Orchestra Student of the Year
Dylan Schmuecker — Construction Career Academy
Ryan Schroeder — Future Educator Scholarship; J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Norfolk Public Schools Foundation Scholarship Endowment: Cooper Foundation Scholarship; Stanton Ribfest Scholarship
Diamond Schulz — University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick 1 Scholarship; University of South Dakota Achievement Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship; Information Technology Career Academy
Ellie Schwede — National Honor Society; Continental Scholarship; Morningside College Academic Scholarship, Athletic Grant, Monte Award, Morningside Grant, Travel Visit Grant, Achievement Award
Chasity Scott — University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship
Tyler Sellin — Nebraska Wesleyan University President's Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, Natural and Health Science Event Scholarship, Honors Academy Scholarship, NWU Legacy Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Clayton Sharp — Business Administration Career Academy-Entrepreneurship and Management Pathways
Makenna Skiff — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Coaches Association Scholarship; South Dakota State University Yellow and Blue Scholarship, New Jacks Scholarship; Norfolk FFA Alumni Scholarship; Agriculture Career Academy-Animal and Plant Systems Pathways
Garret Snitchler — President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Information Technology Career Academy
Sienna Sohler — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Two Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship; Nebraska Elks Association Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln David Distinguished Scholar, Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Roman Shaffel SJ Award, Dean's Merit Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University President's Scholarship; Creighton University Founders Award; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Lawrence and Hilda Jochens Memorial Enrichment Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship; Richard and Phyllis Hendrix Scholarship; Richard Cross/Allen Janovec/NFL Speech and Debate Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Jeffrey Sours — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Three Years; President's Education Award; 2020 Church Youth of the Year Award; NCPA Academic All-State Award; National School Orchestra Award; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; NHS Music Booster Scholarship
Alexis Sovereign — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Business Administration Career Academy-Finance
Jagger Spiering — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Elks Lodge Teen of the Month Honoree; Norfolk Daily News 2021 All-Academic Team; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; 2020 Youth Philanthropy Contest Honoree; 2020 Nebraska Boys State Delegate; 2020 Capitol Forum Attendee; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship
Benjamin Spray — Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar
Haley Sterud — National Honor Society; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Church Youth of the Year; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Augustana University Presidential Scholarship, Bold Leaders Scholarship; Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Auxiliary No. 3611 Service Scholarship
Isabella Steskal — Agriculture Career Academy Animal and Plant Systems Pathways
Braden Storovich — National Honor Society; President's Education Award; Nucor Educational Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship
Chelsea Strom — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; NHS Principal's List and Honor Roll; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship; Yankton Medical Clinic Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; Academic All-State and HAC All-Conference in Basketball; 2020 Nebraska Girls State Participant; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; Student Council President/Vice President; 4-Year/3-Sport Athlete; Health Science Career Academy
Tanner Stubbert — Nucor Educational Award; Automotive and Construction Career Academies
Abbie Summers — Graduating with Distinction; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; NHS Honor Roll; Northeast Community College Part-time Student President's List and Dean's List; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar, Honor Scholar; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Woodland Park Elementary Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Joshua Sumner — Construction Career Academy
Elyssa Tuttle — University of Nebraska at Omaha Faculty Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy
Brandy Unger — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean's Scholarship; NHS Honor Roll; All-Academic Award for Softball; Health Science Career Academy
Will Vanderheiden — Welding Career Academy
Reagan VanDiest — Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship
Landon Vaughan — Welding Career Academy
Kiran Walker — National Honor Society; Health Science Career Academy
Jaydn Weber — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Kiwanis Citizenship Award; American Legion Citizenship Award; Grant Elementary Scholarship; Lincoln Elementary School PIC Scholarship; NHS Honor Roll and Principal's List; Northeast Community College Honor Roll; Drafting Career Academy
James Werner — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; NHS Honor Roll
Aimee Wiebelhaus — President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln David Distinguished Scholar; NHS Outstanding Senior Student in Orchestra and Choir
Amaya Williams — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship
Beth Windedahl — Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute