NHS National Honor Society 2021

NORFOLK HIGH SCHOOL inductees for the National Honor Society are shown in this photo. They are (front row, from left) Cassandra Bos, Kelcie Painter, Ryli Mitchell, Danika Brown, Pareena Ponniah, Brooke Burbach, Riley Pena, Taylor Schmidt, Lauren Hinrichs, Ahnika Beltz, Gisell Duarte Rosas, Mya Timmerman, Lexi Roberts and Jenna Fisher; (middle row, from left) Alani Alvarado, Kiran Walker, Delaney Doele, Melanie Yover, Mariana Rojas, Allison Munderloh, Anna Brown, Kaliyh Meaux, Yvette Mendoza, Haley Bovee, Sydney Reynolds, Amber Thelen, Amanda Sellin, Amber Schwanebeck, Erin Schwanebeck, Rylee Frohberg and Marlee Weidner; (back row, from left) Carson Klein, Timothy Hoffman, Cole Uzzell, Wyatt Mead, Brett Reestman, Nicholas Borst, Cale Wacker, Taelin Baumann, Connor Thayer, Ryan Yost, Hailey Reitz, Payton Weis, Tyler Wisnieski and Daniel Weitzmann. Not pictured are Tyson Test and Maddox Weckerle Dietz.

 Courtesy photo

Norfolk High School graduated students in May with Grace Day as the valedictorian. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received.

Ryder Anderson — Norfolk Soccer Club Scholarship; Wayne State College Wildcat Promise Scholarship; Cooperating Schools Scholarship

Cameron Armitage — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Welding Career Academy

Cory Armstrong — Welding Career Academy

Matthew Auten — Information Technology Academy

Erin Barnhill — Graduating with Highest Distinction; All A's Three Years; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Elks Club Student of the Month; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar, Nebraska Career Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; University of South Dakota Achievement Scholarship; Norfolk Public Schools Foundation Scholarship Endowment; Health Science Career Academy; College Club Member; Orchestra and Band Varsity Award; Norfolk Lions Club Outstanding Band and Outstanding Orchestra Student

Addison Bates — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship

Charli Bates — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award

Tess Bates — John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship

Blake Beckner — Information Technology Academy

Bailey Bernstrauch — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; Northwest Missouri State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, Bearcat Advantage Scholarship; Agriculture Academy: Animal Systems Pathway

Hailey Bobeldyke — Health Science

Cassandra Bos — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar

Lauren Bosh — Graduating with Distinction; All A's Three Years; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; National Honor Society; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship

Jordyn Branz — Graduating with Highest Distinction; All A's Three Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; National Honor Society; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; NHS Principal's List and Honor Roll; Northeast Community College Part-time Student President's Honor List; Lions Club Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar, Honor Program, Nebraska Achievement Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Nucor Foundation Scholarship; IGEF Scholarship; Stanton Ribfest Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Amanda Brasch — Graduating with Highest Distinction; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Outstanding Student Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; College Board Rural and Small Town Scholar; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program All Eastern Second Team; Generous Heart Award; Barbara James Service Award; Completed EMT Certification; Health Occupations Students of America- Norfolk Chapter President, Fifth Place in NE State Medical Math Test; National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation; NHS Orchestra Varsity Award and Superior Performance Award; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Heather Braun — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship

Dustin Brenden — Graduating with Honors; President's Education Award; Northeast Community College Deans Scholarship; Information Technology Academy

Zachary Broders — Graduating with Distinction; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; National Honor Society; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; Drafting Career Academy

Brynn Carmichael — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Three Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Church Youth of the Year; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; Missouri Southern State University MOSO Merit Premier Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship

Jose Carrera — All A's One Year; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Arturo Castro-Chavez — Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship

Riley Chace — Education Career Academy

Kayla Chambers — National Honor Society

Jorge Chavez — Welding Career Academy

Dakota Clement — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; University of South Dakota Distinction Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Paeton Coler — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Three Years; Academic Achievement Award; Elks Teen/Student of the Month; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Dan and Trudie DePasquale Education Scholarship; Eleanor H. Fuhrman Memorial Scholarship; Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Auxiliary No. 3611 Service Scholarship; Grant Arment Memorial Scholarship; J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Roger and Cindy Gipson Memorial Scholarship; Todd Schlender Memorial Scholarship; Nucor Educational Award; Early Childhood Development and Education Career Academies

Adiel Colina — Automotive and Welding Career Academies

Devin Daly — Construction and Welding Career Academies

Grace Day — Valedictorian; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Outstanding Student Nominee; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program Honorable Mention; KCAU 9 Best In Class Honoree; Nebraska Wesleyan University Board of Governors Scholarship, Honors Academy Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, NWU Legacy Scholarship, Huge NWU Recognition Scholarship, Arts and Humanities Event Scholarship; Creighton University Founders Award, Schaffel Award; Drake University Presidential Scholarship, Trustee Scholarship, Fine Arts Music Scholarship; St. Olaf College Cassier Music Scholarship, Housing Grant, Presidential Scholarship; PEO Scholarship; NHS Music Booster Scholarship; John Philip Sousa Band Award

Alieya De Leon — Early Childhood Development and Drafting Academies

Joel De Los Santos — Health Science Career Academy

Lauren DeFor — National Honor Society; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar

Salem Dill — Welding Career Academy

Mason Dover — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's One Year; Ralph, Florence, Jennie and Edna Walker Memorial Scholarship; Ted and Linda (Lanman) Toay Memorial Scholarship

Jaci Driscoll — Health Science Career Academy

Juliana Durio — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nucor Foundation Scholarship

Mallory Easland — Salutatorian; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Elks Student of the Month and Teen of the Year with Scholarship; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program Honorable Mention; Norfolk Noon Optimist Carol Gall Scholarship; PEO Star Scholarship; Norfolk Panther Booster Scholarship; Montessori Elementary Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Michaela Heimes Pfeifer Tribute Scholarship; Norfolk Soccer Club Scholarship; NHS Principal's List; Northeast Community College Part-Time Student Dean's List; Volleyball and Soccer Varsity Letter; Soccer Team Captain; Academic All-State in Volleyball; Academic All-Conference in Soccer; Northeast Nebraska All-Academic Team Nominee; NSAA Academic All-State; Winter Royalty Candidate; four-year Spanish Completion

Jaden Eddy — Automotive Career Academy

Trevor Eisenbraun — President's Education Award; Chadron State College Academic Achievement Award, Pepper Creek Outdoor Learning Scholarship, Rangeland Management Career Scholarship

Jose Figueroa — Northeast Community College Richard Corkle Scholarship, Arthur J. Schultz Memorial Scholarship

Conner Frahm — All A's One Year; Northeast Community College President's Early Entry Scholarship; Education Quest Foundation Financial Aid Program Scholarship: NHS Honor Roll and Principal's List

Kylie Freudenburg — National Honor Society; Varsity Speech, Tennis and Golf; Three-Year Letter Winner in Band; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University President's Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Daniel Frewing — Northeast Community College Norfolk Rotary Club-McIntosh Family Scholarship, Art and Delores Robertson Scholarship

Macy Fundus — University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship

Adam Gamerl — Graduating with Distinction; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship, Nebraska Careers Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Silver Scholar; Drafting Career Academy

Jose Garcia — Automotive Career Academy

Skylar Garcia — Early Childhood Development Career Academy

Weston Godfrey — National Honor Society; Nucor Educational Award

Mia Gonzales — Culinary Career Academy

Benjamin Grashorn — Nucor Educational Award

Dillon Grubb — University of South Dakota Promise Scholarship; Business Administration Career Academy-Management Pathway

Brayden Hanley — Ralph and Florence Walker Memorial Athletic Scholarship

Annika Harthoorn — Third in Class; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; NSAA/US Bank Believer and Achiever; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program Honorable Mention; Norfolk Daily News 2021 All-Academic Team; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship; Miller Science Scholarship; Morgan Heimes Tribute Scholarship; Faith Regional Volunteer Scholarship; Academic All-State and All-Conference; Health Science Career Academy

Carter Hattery — Nebraska Wesleyan University Black and Gold Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship; Chadron State College Academic Achievement Award, Hale/Johnson/ Driscoll Memorial Scholarship Fund, Justice Studies Career Scholarship; Wayne State College Wildcat Excellence Scholarship; American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship; Automotive Career Academy

Isaac Heimes — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; President's Education Award; Elks Teen/Student of the Month; NCPA Academic All-State; HAC Academic All-Conference; Norfolk Panther Booster Scholarship; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 Youth Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship

Shelby Herley — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar

Kallan Herman — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award

Maria Hickman — Wayne State College Wildcat Excellence Scholarship; National Center for Women and Information Technology Award; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Drafting Career Academy

Destiny Holland — Early Childhood Development and Education Career Academies

Logan Jensen — Information Technology Career Academy

Cecylia Johnson — Lions Club Member Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Gabriel Johnson — American Legion Scholarship

Devin Jones — Madison County Bank Scholarship; Nucor Educational Award

Alexander Kahlo — President's Education Award; Nucor Foundation Scholarship

Karly Kalin — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; NSAA/NCPA Academic All-State Volleyball, Basketball and Tennis; Multi-Activity Student Award; HAC Academic All-Conference Volleyball, Basketball and Tennis; Lions Club Scholarship; Sacred Heart Altar Society Scholarship; Norfolk Panther Booster Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar, Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; Harley Rector Memorial Scholarship; First Baptist Church Scholarship; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; Nucor Educational Award; Health Science Career Academy; Principal's Honor List

Cecilea Keating — Northern Hills Elementary School PTO Scholarship; Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Dylan Kesting — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Teammates Scholarship; Agriculture Career Academy: Plant Systems Pathway; Automotive and Welding Career Academies

Kyle King — Automotive, Welding and Information Technology Academies

Shon King — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship

Julisa Kinzer — Agriculture Career Academy-Animal and Plant Systems Pathways

Carson Klein — National Honor Society; NHS Honor Roll; Northeast Community College President's Honors List 2020; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Honors Academy, Husker Traditions Scholar; Nebraska Wesleyan University Honors Academy and Scholarship; Creighton University Founders Award Scholarship

Hailey Kleinschmit — Graduating with Honors; National Honor Society; All A's Two Years; Academic Achievement Award; Bel Air Elementary Scholarship; Deb Cover Memorial Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Academic All-Conference for Basketball and Soccer; Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State; NHS Principal's List and Honor Roll; Lutheran Heritage Award; Concordia University Women's Basketball Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Giorgia Korth — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award

Brenna Kuhl — Graduating with Highest Distinction; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; University of South Dakota Distinction Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship

Caleb Kuhn — Welding Career Academy

Griffin Leuthold — Drafting Career Academy

Christian Licea — President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship

Joshua Licking — Business Administration Career Academy-Management Pathway

Madelyn Lingenfelter — National Honor Society; NHS Honor Roll and Northeast Community College President's Honor List; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Northeast Community College Jagmahan Desai and Family Scholarship; Lions Club Scholarship; Norfolk Morning Optimist Club Scholarship; NCEA Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University Youth Salute Scholarship; Class of 1969 50th Reunion Tribute Scholarship; Eva C. Maas Memorial Scholarship; J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Phyllis A. Brown Hendrix Scholarship; Student Council Scholarship; Madison County 4-H Scholarship; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; NHS Senior Class Secretary; NHS Student Council President; Health Occupations Students of America-Norfolk Chapter Vice President; Health Science Career Academy

Cash Luhr — All A's One Year; Lions Club Outstanding Debater of the Year; National Speech and Debate Association National Qualifier; ESU 8 Quiz Bowl Champion and State Qualifier; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar

Benjamin Lundstrom — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Outstanding Student Nominee; Elks Teen/Student of the Month and Teen of the Year with Scholarship; Omaha World-Herald 2021 All Academic Program Honorable Mention; Norfolk Noon Optimist Carol Gall Scholarship; NHS Staff Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln David Distinguished Scholar, O. and G. Kammerer Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Kearney Regents Scholarship; Benedictine College St Scholastica Scholarship; Creighton University Founders Scholarship, Roman Shaffel S.J. Award

Bridger Lyon — Nucor Educational Award

Hunter Mangelsen — Welding Career Academy

Richard Martin — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick 4 Scholarship

Juan Martinez — Graduating with Highest Distinction; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship

Lindsey McGuire — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; University of South Dakota Distinction Scholarship

Carson Means — Graduating with Distinction; President's Education Award; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; NHS Staff Scholarship; Doane University Presidential Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship; Wayne State College President’s Commitment and Gardner Foundation Academic Scholarship; Chadron State College Board of Trustees Scholarship, Foundation Board Award, Vern and Frances Chicoine Scholarship; Mount Marty University Athletic Scholarship, St. Bede Scholarship, Book Scholarship, Heritage Award, Academic Scholarship; NSAA Academic All-State, Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State, and HAC Academic All-State for Cross Country and Track

Kaliyah Meaux — National Honor Society; Northeast Community College Norfolk Rotary Club-McIntosh Family Scholarship, Eleanor Fuhrman Endowed Nursing Scholarship

Carla Medina Munoz — Health Science

Law Meh — University of Nebraska at Omaha Faculty Scholarship; Doug Witte/ELL Tribute Scholarship; Information Technology Academy

Gemma Mendez — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Elks Teen/Student of the Month; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; NHS Principal's List; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Washington Elementary Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar, We are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship; Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship, Distinguished Scholars Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University President's Scholarship, Lead The Way Scholarship, Honors Academy Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, Huge NWU Recognition Scholarship, Arts and Humanities Scholarship, Youth Salute Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Kearney Distinguished Scholar Award; Creighton University Founders Award; Morningside College Dean's Scholarship; Concordia University Academic Scholarship, Character Grant; Oral Roberts Quest Whole Leader Scholarship; Augustana President's Scholarship; Gene Whealy Memorial Track Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Joseph A. Ries Memorial Scholarship; Karl Stefan Memorial Scholarship; NHS Music Booster Scholarship; Ralph, Florence, Jennie, and Edna Walker Memorial Scholarship; Ted and Linda (Lanman) Toay Memorial Scholarship; Tyson Fresh Meats Scholarship

Yvette Mendoza — National Honor Society; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Northeast Community College President's Early Entry Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar; Business Administration-Law Career Academy

Destiny Merchant — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Nucor Educational Award; Health Science Career Academy

Jackson Merkel — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Nebraska Achievement Scholar

Ryli Mitchell — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick 4 Scholarship

Gabriella Moore — Nebraska Wesleyan University Black and Gold Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship

Ethan Mortimer\!q — National Honor Society; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship

Nolan Mosher — Nucor Educational Award; Agriculture Academy: Animal Systems Pathway; Welding Career Academy

Alexander Napier — Welding Career Academy

Emily Nemec — Health Science Career Academy

Kai Okamoto — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick 2 Scholarship

Olivia Olson — Nucor Educational Award

Jacie Painter — Northeast Community College Hyacinth Harsch Memorial Scholarship; Helena Homegrown Scholarship; FFA Alumni Scholarship; Agriculture Career Academy: Animal Systems Pathway

Andrew Papstein — President's Education Award; Coach Hal Kuck Memorial Scholarship

Paxton Peters — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Eleanor H. Fuhrman Memorial Scholarship; Education Career Academy

CJ Pierce — Welding Academy

Abbigail Plisek — National Honor Society

Gannon Pokorney — Welding Career Academy

Colton Price — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar

Jared Puls — Farmers Pride Scholarship; Business Administration Career Academy: Law

Brayden Rabbass — All A's One Year; NMC Student Sponsorship and COOP Program; Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship; Automotive and Welding Career Academies

Sheila Renteria Salgado — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Sheila Reyna — Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship

Hannah Roberts — Health Science Career Academy

Abigail Rodriguez — Health Science Career Academy

Adrianna Roenfeldt — University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Mariana Rojas — National Honor Society; Doug Witte/ELL Tribute Scholarship

Sammy Roldan — Health Science Career Academy

Taylor Rossman — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award

Dalton Ruth — Norfolk Panther Booster Scholarship; Norfolk Coaches Association Scholarship

Hunter Ryan — Welding Career Academy

Kaden Sager — Welding Career Academy

Denis Salgado — Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship

T.J. Salmon — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award

Luis Sanchez — Automotive Career Academy

Miriam Sanchez-Ramirez — Northeast Community College Northeast NE Medical Association Alliance Scholarship, Norfolk Rotary Club-McIntosh Family Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Ashley Sanne — Northeast Community College Hyacinth Harsch Memorial Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Post Prom Committee Scholarship; Norfolk FFA Alumni Scholarship; National FFA Qualifier; State Champion FFA Agriscience Competition; Agriculture Career Academy-Animal and Plant Systems Pathways

Griffin Saunders — Jefferson Elementary Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship; Drafting Career Academy

Joshua Schamp — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Drafting Career Academy

Grace Schavee — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; All A's One Year; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; University of South Dakota Distinction Scholarship; Continental FUEL Scholarship; Augustana University Presidential Scholarship; ProMusica Scholarship; NHS Outstanding Orchestra Student of the Year

Dylan Schmuecker — Construction Career Academy

Ryan Schroeder — Future Educator Scholarship; J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Norfolk Public Schools Foundation Scholarship Endowment: Cooper Foundation Scholarship; Stanton Ribfest Scholarship

Diamond Schulz — University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick 1 Scholarship; University of South Dakota Achievement Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship; Information Technology Career Academy

Ellie Schwede — National Honor Society; Continental Scholarship; Morningside College Academic Scholarship, Athletic Grant, Monte Award, Morningside Grant, Travel Visit Grant, Achievement Award

Chasity Scott — University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship

Tyler Sellin — Nebraska Wesleyan University President's Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, Natural and Health Science Event Scholarship, Honors Academy Scholarship, NWU Legacy Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Clayton Sharp — Business Administration Career Academy-Entrepreneurship and Management Pathways

Makenna Skiff — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Coaches Association Scholarship; South Dakota State University Yellow and Blue Scholarship, New Jacks Scholarship; Norfolk FFA Alumni Scholarship; Agriculture Career Academy-Animal and Plant Systems Pathways

Garret Snitchler — President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Information Technology Career Academy

Sienna Sohler — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Two Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship; Nebraska Elks Association Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln David Distinguished Scholar, Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Roman Shaffel SJ Award, Dean's Merit Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University President's Scholarship; Creighton University Founders Award; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Lawrence and Hilda Jochens Memorial Enrichment Scholarship; NHS Theatre Booster Scholarship; Richard and Phyllis Hendrix Scholarship; Richard Cross/Allen Janovec/NFL Speech and Debate Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Jeffrey Sours — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Three Years; President's Education Award; 2020 Church Youth of the Year Award; NCPA Academic All-State Award; National School Orchestra Award; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; NHS Music Booster Scholarship

Alexis Sovereign — National Honor Society; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; Business Administration Career Academy-Finance

Jagger Spiering — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Elks Lodge Teen of the Month Honoree; Norfolk Daily News 2021 All-Academic Team; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar; 2020 Youth Philanthropy Contest Honoree; 2020 Nebraska Boys State Delegate; 2020 Capitol Forum Attendee; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin Spray — Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar

Haley Sterud — National Honor Society; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Church Youth of the Year; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship; Augustana University Presidential Scholarship, Bold Leaders Scholarship; Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Auxiliary No. 3611 Service Scholarship

Isabella Steskal — Agriculture Career Academy Animal and Plant Systems Pathways

Braden Storovich — National Honor Society; President's Education Award; Nucor Educational Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship

Chelsea Strom — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute; NHS Principal's List and Honor Roll; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship; Yankton Medical Clinic Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar, Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship; Academic All-State and HAC All-Conference in Basketball; 2020 Nebraska Girls State Participant; Faith Regional Health Services Volunteer Scholarship; Student Council President/Vice President; 4-Year/3-Sport Athlete; Health Science Career Academy

Tanner Stubbert — Nucor Educational Award; Automotive and Construction Career Academies

Abbie Summers — Graduating with Distinction; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; NHS Honor Roll; Northeast Community College Part-time Student President's List and Dean's List; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar, Honor Scholar; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Woodland Park Elementary Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Joshua Sumner — Construction Career Academy

Elyssa Tuttle — University of Nebraska at Omaha Faculty Scholarship; Health Science Career Academy

Brandy Unger — Nucor Corp. Education Disbursement Award; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean's Scholarship; NHS Honor Roll; All-Academic Award for Softball; Health Science Career Academy

Will Vanderheiden — Welding Career Academy

Reagan VanDiest — Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship

Landon Vaughan — Welding Career Academy

Kiran Walker — National Honor Society; Health Science Career Academy

Jaydn Weber — Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; All A's Four Years; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Kiwanis Citizenship Award; American Legion Citizenship Award; Grant Elementary Scholarship; Lincoln Elementary School PIC Scholarship; NHS Honor Roll and Principal's List; Northeast Community College Honor Roll; Drafting Career Academy

James Werner — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; NHS Honor Roll

Aimee Wiebelhaus — President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln David Distinguished Scholar; NHS Outstanding Senior Student in Orchestra and Choir

Amaya Williams — Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; President's Education Award; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Study and Stay Scholar; University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor's Scholarship

Beth Windedahl — Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute

