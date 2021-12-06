Rylee Frohberg and Tyler Gaspers have been selected by the Norfolk Elks Lodge as the November Teenagers/Students of the Month for the 2021-22 school year.
Rylee, daughter of Marsha and Mike Frohberg, is a senior at Norfolk High School. Rylee’s activities include health careers club, mental health club and tennis. Her leadership roles include being a member of student council, National Honor Society and Circle of Friends. She volunteers at a variety of organizations, including Northeast Nebraska Animal Shelter and Mercy Meals. In her spare time, Rylee enjoys painting, making jewelry, singing with her dad and drawing.
In a letter of recommendation, a nominator stated, “Rylee is determined to succeed. She successfully juggles school, a part-time job and several hobbies. She is ambitious and a joy to interact with.” Another nominator stated, “(Rylee) is compassionate and understanding, professional and driven. She is a strong leader in the community.”
Tyler, son of Sandy and Jeff Gaspers, is a senior at Norfolk Catholic High School. Tyler’s involvements include football, soccer and Quiz Bowl. He has placed in a variety of academic competitions, including the Northeast Community College High School Scholastic Contest and the Mid-State Conference Academic Competition. In his free time, Tyler likes to lift weights, hang out with friends and hunt.
In a letter of recommendation, a nominator stated, “Tyler is a wonderful young leader who advocates for himself very respectfully and with great confidence. He sees the value in learning (and) strives for excellence in all he does.”
From September through May, two youths are selected as the teenagers/students of the month based on nominations received by the Elks. Judging criteria are based on multiple achievements in the areas of character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastics.