Two seniors at Norfolk High School — Delaney Doele and Tyler Wisnieski — have been selected by the Norfolk Elks Lodge as the October Teenagers/Students of the Month for the 2021-22 school year.
Doele, daughter of Jami and Jason Doele, has been involved in golf, cheer, mock trial, Circle of Friends and National Honor Society. She volunteers at a variety of organizations, including Our Savior Lutheran Church, Faith Regional Health Services and His Kids Camp. In her spare time, she likes to exercise, shop, water ski and spend time with her friends and family.
In a letter of recommendation, one nominator stated, “Delaney exhibits quiet leadership. She leads by example and encourages those around her. (She) will succeed in anything she chooses to do.” Another nominator stated, “(Delaney) is a person of integrity whose moral compass will keep her on the right path as she continues to navigate her future throughout college.”
Wisnieski, son of April and Brent Wisnieski, is involved in band, orchestra and soccer. His leadership positions include being an officer in student council, the vice president of National Honor Society and a leader in Club 56, a youth group for fifth and sixth graders. In his spare time, he enjoys longboarding, gardening, spending time with his friends and family and playing Frisbee golf.
In a letter of recommendation, a nominator stated, “I admire Tyler not only as a dedicated student in my class, but as a kind-hearted young man who works hard to make a difference in his community. I know he will continue to serve the community he lives in as he continues his academic pursuits in college.” Another nominator stated, “Tyler is a very polite and articulate young man who has a very bright future.”
From September through May, two youths are selected as the “teenagers/students of the month” based on nominations received by the Elks. Judging criteria are based on multiple achievements in the areas of character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastics.
All of the monthly female and male award recipients for the 2021-22 academic year will be in contention for Teenagers/Students of the Year.