Norfolk Catholic prom royalty

Ethan Pinnt and Taylor Kautz.

 Courtesy photo

Norfolk Catholic High School recently celebrated its prom on April 23. Prom king was Ethan Pinnt (left), son of Roy and Laurie Pinnt. Prom queen was Taylor Kautz, daughter of Chris and Kelli Kautz.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Catholic prom royalty

Norfolk Catholic prom royalty

Norfolk Catholic High School recently celebrated its prom on April 23. Prom king was Ethan Pinnt (left), son of Roy and Laurie Pinnt. Prom queen was Taylor Kautz, daughter of Chris and Kelli Kautz.

+2
Norfolk High prom royalty

Norfolk High prom royalty

Norfolk High School celebrated its prom on Saturday. The event was the first prom since 2019 because last year’s prom was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were seven candidates for prom king and queen.