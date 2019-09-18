2019 Norfolk Catholic homecoming candidates
Norfolk Daily News/Jake Wragge

Norfolk Catholic High School homecoming activities will culminate Friday and Saturday. The football game will be Friday at 7 p.m. against Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Memorial Field. Coronation of the 2019 king and queen will be Saturday night, followed by the homecoming dance.

King candidates are (from left, with parents’ names in parentheses): Alex Lammers (Greg and Kathy Lammers), Cameron Bettenhausen (Jeff and Kim Bettenhausen), Kellen Carney (Patrick and Elissa Carney), Nate Brungardt (Tom and Jen Brungardt) and Wyatt Smydra (Dennis and Tara Smydra). Queen candidates are (from left): Lauren Beutler (Tom and Sally Beutler), Hayden Wolf (Rob and Pam Wolf), Abby Miller (Steve and Janell Miller), Carlie Cahoy (Monte and Sheryl Cahoy) and Anna Kassmeier (David and Tina Kassmeier).

