Norfolk Catholic High School graduated students in May with Emily Faltys as valedictorian. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received, as well as their plans that will start soon this fall.
Autumn Alder — University of Nebraska at Kearney; earned the Susan Buffett Scholarship, Carhart Scholarship, Wildcat Excellence, Grant Scholarship, Assessment Advantage Scholarship and Mary Graf Memorial Scholarship
Wyatt Ash — South Dakota State University; earned the Jackrabbit Guarantee, Chancellor’s Scholarship and Air Force ROTC Type 7
Hope Brummer — University of Nebraska at Omaha; earned the Dean’s Scholarship and Husker Power Scholarship
Jaden Bykerk — Northeast Community College
Tony Calderon — University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Jacob Cerny — University of South Dakota; earned the Dean’s Academic Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Husker Traditions Scholarship and Dean’s Commitment Scholarship
Jackson Clausen — University of Nebraska at Kearney; earned the UNK Distinguished Scholar, Co-op Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship, Provost’s Academic Scholarship, President’s Scholarship and Campus Visit Scholarship
Cayden Cunningham — Dakota Wesleyan University; earned the Presidential Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship and O&G Kammerer Scholar
Aden Dominisse — University of South Dakota; earned the Achievement/Grant Scholarship, Housing Scholarship, Coyote Commitment Scholarship, David/Freda Wolf Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Husker Study & Stay Scholarship and Nucor Foundation Scholarship
Preston Eisenmenger — Augustana University; earned the Presidential Scholarship, All-State Music Scholarship, Fryxell Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Distinguished Scholar, Dean’s Scholarship, Band Scholarship, President’s Scholarship, Campus Grant, Lead the Way Scholarship, Multi Student Scholarship, Husker Traditions Scholarship, Nate Metshke Memorial Scholarship and Aaron Lund Scholarship
Emily Faltys — University of Nebraska-Lincoln; earned the David Distinguished Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Lead the Way Scholarship, Board of Governors Scholarship, N.W.U Legacy Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, Social of Applied Science Event Scholarship, Multi Student Scholarship and PEO Leadership Scholarship
Mary Fennessy — University of Nebraska at Omaha; earned the Track & Field Athletic Scholarship, Books Scholarship, Distinguished Scholarship, Board of Trustees, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Track & Field Athletic Scholarship, RHOP Medicine and Board of Governors Scholarship
Stormy Fink — Northeast Community College; earned the Gary Kuester Memorial Scholarship and Dean’s Scholarship
Kalee Gilsdorf — Mount Marty University; earned the Mount Marty University Academic Scholarship, St. Bede, Mount Marty University Golf Scholarship, Mead Lumber Scholarship, Glen Blakeman Memorial Golf Scholarship, Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship, Jerry Pfeifer, Board of Trustees, Paul Hefti Memorial, CSC Foundation Board Award, Loper Achievement, Alternate RHOP Room Waiver, RHOP Scholarship, Dean’s Excellence, Husker Traditions Scholarship, O&G Kammerer Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship and Nebraska Careers Scholarship
Travis Kalous — South Dakota State University; earned the Jackrabbit Guarantee Yellow & Blue Scholarship, Loper Achievement Award, Rawson Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship and Lions Club Scholarship
Taylor Kautz — Wayne State College; earned the Dean’s Commitment Scholarship, Special Housing Award, Wildcat Annual Scholarship, President Scholarship, Canyon Christian Schools Consortium, Coyote Commitment Scholarship, O&G Kammerer Scholarship, Husker Study & Stay Scholarship and Chancellor’s Scholarship
Savannah Koepke — University of Nebraska at Omaha; earned the Nebraska Promise-Full Tuition, Faculty Scholarship, Lend a Hand Scholarship and Lions Club Scholarship
Erica Leader — Wayne State College; earned the Christensen Endowed Scholarship and Wildcat Excellence
Carly Marshall — Grand Canyon University; earned the President Scholarship, Canyon Christian Schools Consortium, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Husker Study & Stay Scholarship and Norfolk Catholic Athletic Booster Club Scholarship
Austin Meikle — Dakota Wesleyan University; earned the Presidential Scholarship, Founders Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship
Francisco Mendez — Iowa Wesleyan University; earned the Wrestling Scholarship and Wildcat Promise
Christian Mickelson — Mount Marty University; earned the Book Scholarship, Athletic & Academic Scholarship and Athletic & Academic Scholarship
Benjamin Morland — Creighton University; earned the Scott Scholars, University Menard Business Research Fellowship, Norfolk Catholic Music Booster Scholarship, Law Honors Scholarship, Beacom School of Business Scholarship, Housing Scholarship, Coyote Commitment, Foundation Grant, UNL Regents, UNO Regents, UNK Regents, Presidential Scholarship, Presidential Room Waiver, Board of Governors Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, Lead the Way Scholarship and Youth Salute Scholarship
Anna Neuhalfen — University of Nebraska at Omaha; earned the Dean’s Scholarship
Robby Otero — Northeast Community College
Ethan Pinnt — Northeast Community College; earned the President Scholarship and American Legion Post No. 16 Scholarship
Alex Prim — University of Kansas; earned the KU Distinguished, Norfolk Catholic Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Miner’s Scholar, Hardrock Scholar, South Dakota Advantage Award and Husker Traditions Scholarship
Reilly Schlomer — Northeast Community College; earned the Dean’s Scholarship, Nebraska State Snowmobile Association Scholarship, Athletic Cheer Scholarship, 4-H Council Scholarship, Dean's Excellence Scholarship and Adelman Family Scholarship
Carly Thramer — Bryan College of Health Science; earned the Dean’s Scholarship
Rhiannon Van Fleet — Northeast Community College; earned the Don and Patricia Smejkal and Bernard and Frances Delay Scholarship, Norfolk Rotary Club-McIntosh Family Scholarship, Norfolk Catholic Music Booster Scholarship, Husker Power Scholarship, Dean’s Scholarship and Career Scholarship
William Vuchetich — University of Nebraska at Omaha; earned the Nebraska Careers Scholarship, Maverick 1, 2, 3, 4 Scholarship and Husker Traditions Scholarship
Max Wattier — South Dakota School of Mines; earned the Miner’s Scholar, Nebraska Career Scholarship, Husker Traditions Scholarship, Legacies Scholarship, Academic Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship and Adelman Family Scholarship
Noah Wattier — Northeast Community College
Nathan Wetjen — Northeast Community College