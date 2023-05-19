* Indicates graduating with high distinction: 

Caden Alex Arens

Owen Benedict Ash

Cameron John Borgmann

Alberto Isaac Cartela *

Kohlson David Classen *

Johnathon Randall Hrbek Clausen

Addison Faith Corr *

Piper Jillian Craig *

Ashten Layne Cunningham

Brady Jonathan Faltys *

Saylor Paige Fischer *

Triston James Hoesing *

Cecilia Marie Kann *

Quinlyn Rachael Kennel

Karter Roman Kerkman *

Grace Rose Koch *

Ty Gregory Lammers *

Ashlin Michelle Leader *

Sofie Lunga-Myrvoll

Hannah Marie Matteo-Hupp *

Morgan Elizabeth Miller *

Josephine Marie Mrsny *

Kade Michael Pieper *

Lauren Marie Preister *

Ethan Thomas Reardon *

Channatee Amira Robles

Keaton Robert Snodgrass *

Kanyon Josie Bouvier Talton

Sevastian Gage Tangeman

Nolan Dale Thramer

Mason David Timmerman *

Khoa Dang Tran *

Gavin Joseph Yosten

Angelica Zarate Contreras

