Nominations sought

The U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools program is seeking nominations for its 2019-2020 awards. The deadline for submitting applications is Jan. 24, 2020.

The purpose of the Green Ribbon Schools program is to inspire schools, districts, and institutions of higher education (IHE) to strive for 21st-century excellence by highlighting promising school sustainability practices and resources that can be utilized by anyone.

The award recognizes schools, districts and IHEs that reduce environmental impact and costs; improve the health and wellness of schools, students, and staff; and provide effective environmental and sustainability education

Combined progress in all three of these areas serve as the basis for recognition. The program is part of an effort to identify and communicate practices that result in improved student engagement, academic achievement, graduation rates and workforce preparedness.

Encouraging resource-efficient schools, districts, and IHEs allows administrators to dedicate more resources to instruction rather than operational costs.

Healthy schools and wellness practices ensure that all students learn in an environment conducive to achieving their full potential.

Outdoor, environmental, and sustainability education help all students engage in hands-on, authentic learning; hone critical thinking and collaboration skills; stay active and fit; and develop a solid foundation in many disciplines.

Examples of innovative practices can be found online at: https://www2.ed.gov/programs/green-ribbon-schools/highlights-2019.pdf.

Applications and resources are available on the Nebraska Department of Education’s Science webpage at: https://www.education.ne.gov/science/edgreen-ribbon-schools/.

Scholarship given

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Molly McNally of Norfolk was recently awarded the SCO Honors Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry.

Calendar of events

Following is a list of some of the upcoming music, theater and debate events in the Norfolk schools.

Students learn about careers in STEAM

Imagine Now! STEAM and Nebraska Extension (I.N.S.A.N.E.) event provided a unique hands-on learning experience for 447 youth from three counties in Northeast Nebraska at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on earlier this week.

Top high school musicians participate in Hawkfest

The Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College was filled with the sound of music earlier this week as a number of the region’s top high school musicians and vocalists had the opportunity to participate in an honors program through the institution’s music department.

Madison County 4-H members receive awards

Following this year’s Madison County 4-H theme, “4-H Makes Tomorrow’s Leaders,” the 2019 4-H Achievement ceremony recognized the leaders of the future and current volunteers. The ceremony was Oct. 13 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.