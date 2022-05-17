Twenty-six students have received scholastic recognition from the Niobrara Valley Conference for scoring 28 points or above on the ACT.

The students from North Central and Northeast Nebraska who received NVC scholastic recognition are listed below.

Atkinson West Holt — Kristen Welling, Sadie Jarecke, Nate Wallinger, Lucas Olson, seniors; Ella Goeke-Schulte, Madeline Rentschler, juniors

Bassett Rock County — Carson Shaw, senior; Carter Beckman, junior

Boyd County — Trevor Goesch, junior

Chambers — Wyatt Ehlers and Peter Jesse, juniors

Elgin Pope John — Carter Beckman and Linus Borer, juniors; Skylar Meis, sophomore

Neligh-Oakdale — Riley Martensen, senior

O’Neill St. Mary’s — Charles Barlow, James Krotter, seniors; Isaac Everitt, Kyle Pribil, Emma Winkelbauer, juniors

Stuart — Emma Alder, Grace Alder, Kaitlynn Kaup, seniors; William Paxton, sophomore

Summerland — Jacob Behnk, senior; Hadley Cheatum, junior.

In other news

North Bend graduate inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

Ella Endorf of North Bend, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public policy leadership, was among the more than 80 University of Mississippi students who were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious undergraduate honors organization in the liberal arts.

University of Nebraska at Kearney grad list

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 682 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday morning at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Local student awarded scholarship

Rylee Frohberg, a senior at Norfolk High School, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). Twelve $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the children of Nebraska county officials and employees.