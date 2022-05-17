Twenty-six students have received scholastic recognition from the Niobrara Valley Conference for scoring 28 points or above on the ACT.
The students from North Central and Northeast Nebraska who received NVC scholastic recognition are listed below.
Atkinson West Holt — Kristen Welling, Sadie Jarecke, Nate Wallinger, Lucas Olson, seniors; Ella Goeke-Schulte, Madeline Rentschler, juniors
Bassett Rock County — Carson Shaw, senior; Carter Beckman, junior
Boyd County — Trevor Goesch, junior
Chambers — Wyatt Ehlers and Peter Jesse, juniors
Elgin Pope John — Carter Beckman and Linus Borer, juniors; Skylar Meis, sophomore
Neligh-Oakdale — Riley Martensen, senior
O’Neill St. Mary’s — Charles Barlow, James Krotter, seniors; Isaac Everitt, Kyle Pribil, Emma Winkelbauer, juniors
Stuart — Emma Alder, Grace Alder, Kaitlynn Kaup, seniors; William Paxton, sophomore
Summerland — Jacob Behnk, senior; Hadley Cheatum, junior.