NHS winter royalty to be crowned

The Norfolk Senior High School Winter Royalty Dance will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Coronations begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Johnny Carson Theatre, with the dance to follow in the high school gym. There are five winter royalty queen candidates and five winter royalty king candidates:
Winter Royalty king candidates (from left): Berkly Brummond (son of Kim and Danny Brummond), Mason Borgman (son of Reid and Andrea Borgman), Dawson Reiman (son of Chad and Tracy Reiman), Tyler Wilson (son of Mandy Petersen and Charles Wilson) and Matthew Protzman (son of Roger and Tricia Protzman).
Winter Royalty queen candidates (from left): Kinley Sullivan (daughter of Tom and Mandi Sullivan), Jadyn Robinson (daughter Bill and Jennifer Robison), Skylar Kelly (daughter of Ryan and Andrea Kelly), Alexis Wolfe (daughter of Trisha Wolfe) and Abigail Dittmer (daughter of Sarah and Mike Dittmer).