Piper Jarecki, 13, Jayden Benson, 13, and Isabella Santarosa, 13 of Newman Grove won second place in the Middle School Team Engineering Challenge at the SkillsUSA Championships. The national skilled trades championships took place June 21-23 in Atlanta.
The annual SkillsUSA conference was a showcase of career and technical education where more than 5,200 outstanding career and technical education students — all state contest winners — competed hands-on in 108 trade, technical and leadership fields.
The girls will be eighth graders this fall.
"These girls definitely have a bright and very successful future in front of them. They received compliments and appraisal from SkillsUSA advisers from other states," said Andrea Miller, their SkillsUSA adviser. "By showing their dedication to excellence in occupational and leadership skills, these ladies and the other students who participated in the SkillsUSA competitions are true 'champions at work.' "