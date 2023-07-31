Leonardo Luna-Duran from Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools was one of 10 national officers elected to serve on the Family, Career and Communities Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) National Executive Council at the National Leadership Conference in Denver.
Luna-Duran, son of Leonardo Luna and Virginia Duran, will be serving as the FCCLA National Executive Council’s vice president of finance throughout the 2023-24 school year.
Luna-Duran said becoming a national officer for FCCLA is a dream come true. “I am sometimes still in disbelief that I got elected to serve at the national level. I can’t wait for a year full of opportunities and memories.”
Twenty-four national officer candidates took part in the national executive council election process, undergoing intense interviews, an FCCLA knowledge test and presenting a prepared speech on-stage during the five-day conference.
As a national officer, Luna-Duran will accompany his team of nine other members, which make up the national executive council, to FCCLA national headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, for a planning meeting to prepare for the year.
The council will build off existing goals to prepare a program of work, as well as develop future goals for the organization. Additionally, the officers will prepare for future workshops and meetings on the local, state and national levels. During the year, Luna-Duran also will assist in planning the focus and content of FCCLA’s 2024 national leadership conference in Seattle next June and July.
The highest leadership honor an FCCLA member can achieve is being elected to serve on the national executive council. FCCLA continues to provide students with employability skills, relevant youth issues of career preparation, financial literacy, environmental education, traffic safety, community service and leadership development.