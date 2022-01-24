CURTIS – Academic honors for 55 Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture have been announced — including several from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Students must be full-time enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations.
Nine Aggie students earned a perfect 4.0-grade point average for the dean’s list. The 46 students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 achieved the dean's honor roll. Five of those students are from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Those making the dean’s honor roll include: Fordyce — Claudia Stevens; Johnstown — Moriah Beel; North Bend — Hannah Murray; Spencer — Andrea Hipke; and Stanton — Eva Searight.