NCCEF announces scholarship recipients

The Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation (NCCEF) has awarded 11 scholarships totaling $31,000 for the 2021-22 academic year to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) at Curtis and the University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK).
To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be majoring in agribusiness or agricultural economics at UNL, agribusiness or ag production systems at NCTA or agribusiness at UNK. Eligibility is restricted to the sons and daughters of a parent or legal guardian who has been an active member, director or employee for at least the prior three years of a cooperative which has been a member in good standing of the Nebraska Cooperative Council for at least five years. The NCCEF 2021-22 local recipients are:
$3,000 NCCEF Scholarship in Honor
of Michael S. Turner
Layne Miller, son of Roy and Sarah Miller of Oakland, will be a junior at UNL majoring in agribusiness. The Miller’s are members of CVA headquartered in York.
Alexander Kumm, son of Mark and Joan Kumm of Osmond, will be a senior at UNL majoring in agricultural economics. The Kumms are members of Farmers Pride headquartered in Battle Creek.