Musical excellence celebrated at WSC honors recital

WAYNE — At the close of the semester, the Wayne State College Department of Music celebrates excellence in music with an honors recital. The concert features select students recognized for outstanding progress in voice or instrument.

At the spring 2022 honors recital, honorees included: Tresten Schwarz, marimba, and Kelsy Moeller, flute, of Wayne; Sydney Auman, soprano, of Lincoln; Ky Kenny, piano, of Carroll; Wynter Fulsaas, alto saxophone, of Oakdale; Austin Burkhardt, trumpet, of Winnetoon; Kora Keslin, trombone, of McCook; and Dalton Rath, baritone, of Randolph.

Local student awarded scholarship

Rylee Frohberg, a senior at Norfolk High School, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). Twelve $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the children of Nebraska county officials and employees.

University of Nebraska at Kearney grad list

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 682 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday morning at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

North Bend graduate inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

Ella Endorf of North Bend, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public policy leadership, was among the more than 80 University of Mississippi students who were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious undergraduate honors organization in the liberal arts.