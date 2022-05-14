Musical excellence celebrated at WSC honors recital

WAYNE — At the close of the semester, the Wayne State College Department of Music celebrates excellence in music with an honors recital. The concert features select students recognized for outstanding progress in voice or instrument.
At the spring 2022 honors recital, honorees included: Tresten Schwarz, marimba, and Kelsy Moeller, flute, of Wayne; Sydney Auman, soprano, of Lincoln; Ky Kenny, piano, of Carroll; Wynter Fulsaas, alto saxophone, of Oakdale; Austin Burkhardt, trumpet, of Winnetoon; Kora Keslin, trombone, of McCook; and Dalton Rath, baritone, of Randolph.