Music scholars

SIOUX FALLS — Two Norfolkans are among scholarship winners at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, through its school of music.
The scholarships are designed to recognize students' musical talents, their ability to contribute to excellence in ensembles and help make an Augustana education more affordable. Four types of scholarships are available through Augustana, including the Pro Musica Scholarship, All-State Music Scholarship, Ensemble Scholarship and Marching Band Scholarship.
Among the scholarship winners are Grace Schavee and Preston Eisenmenger, both of Norfolk.
Students who are awarded a school of music scholarships are required to participate in a musical ensemble and private lessons. Ensemble and lesson requirements vary by scholarship award.