SIOUX FALLS — Two Norfolkans are among scholarship winners at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, through its school of music.

The scholarships are designed to recognize students' musical talents, their ability to contribute to excellence in ensembles and help make an Augustana education more affordable. Four types of scholarships are available through Augustana, including the Pro Musica Scholarship, All-State Music Scholarship, Ensemble Scholarship and Marching Band Scholarship.

Among the scholarship winners are Grace Schavee and Preston Eisenmenger, both of Norfolk.

Students who are awarded a school of music scholarships are required to participate in a musical ensemble and private lessons. Ensemble and lesson requirements vary by scholarship award.

Tags

In other news

Music scholars

SIOUX FALLS — Two Norfolkans are among scholarship winners at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, through its school of music.

Area graduates from UNO

More than 1,000 students are graduating from the University of Nebraska at Omaha on Friday — including 14 from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.

Ainsworth student graduates from UNL honors program

LINCOLN — Jack Arens of Ainsworth is among 18 University of Nebraska-Lincoln seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the university honors program in December. Arens graduated from the College of Engineering.

Iowa Wesleyan dean’s list

More than 200 students were named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Iowa Wesleyan University. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and countries abroad. Criteria to be a part of the dean's list include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semeste…

Area students among UNL graduates

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will confer more than 1,300 degrees during commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.