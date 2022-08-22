Morningside University area graduates

SIOUX CITY — Several Northeast Nebraskans were among the 196 undergraduate students and 241 graduate students who graduated from Morningside University during the May commencement ceremony at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Morningside's campus.
They area: Hartington — Amber J. Davies, master of arts in teaching; Lyons — Allysa L. Bonneau (summa cum laude), bachelor of science in nursing; Pierce — Rebecca L. Kerber, master of arts in teaching; Rosalie — Maurice E. Blackbird, master of science in nursing; Winnebago — Sharon R. Bassette, bachelor of arts; Kristia L. Slowman, bachelor of science.