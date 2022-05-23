Morningside students, employees recognized

The annual Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) honors convocation at Morningside University recognized students and employees for their academic, co-curricular, athletic and professional achievements.
ODK is an interdisciplinary honor society with more than 300 circles throughout the United States. To become a member, initiates must display excellence in five ideals: Scholarship, service, integrity, character, and fellowship.
The following students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were recognized at the honors convocation: Albion — Lauren Hedlund, Outstanding Art Sophomore; Winnebago — Sharon Bassette, The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee’s Human Rights Essay Contest Winner