More than 3,400 students qualified for the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must complete at least 12 credit hours with a GPA of 3.5 or better.

In addition to recognition on these respective lists, those students earning placement on the dean's list will receive a letter from their respective college signifying their academic success.

Students from Northeast Nebraska who qualified for UNO’s dean’s list are stated below:

Battle Creek — Payton Kersten

Columbus — Alaina Catherine Wallick, Alexis Martinez, Anna Ehlers, Colby Marcus Gilson, Colson Thomas Kosch, Emma Brandt, Felicia Marie Jedlicka, Jenni Mendez, Jose G. Figueroa, Josh Richard Finecy, Justin Tobiason, Kaitlyn Hogeland, KeAyra Braithwait, Liam Stanley, McKenzie Grace Staats, Molly Marie Andreasen, Monykka Hazlett, Naomi Corral Castillo, Sam Blaser, Sarah Jane Kwapnioski, Sarah Kwapnioski, Sydnie Briggs, Taylor Brewer, Zach Holdsworth

Creighton — Brennan Pint

Crofton — Shayla Barr

Clearwater — Jackie Olivan

David City — Macyn Kay Moravec, Wyatt Moravec

Elgin — Sydney Kerkman

Howells — Riley Elisabeth Pokorny

Madison — Braden B. Freudenburg, Larissa Hernandez

Newman Grove — Grace Emma Slizoski

Norfolk — Andrew Fleecs, Anna Neuhalfen, Ashley Rose Hogendorn, Bailey Rucker, Benjamin Jay Bugenhagen, Blake Edward McDonald, Bobbie Sue McWilliams, Brandy Unger, Christian Eli Licea, Cole Long, Cole Michael Long, Emily Grace Ruda, Erika Ward, Ethan Morland, Grace Ruthe Bitney, Jadyn Robinson, Jose Enrique Carrera, Kenzie Fuxa, Lydia K. Deichmann, Mary Fennessy

O’Neill — Julia Marie Bauer, Makenna Macrae Welke

Oakland — Connor Micheal Mockenhaupt, Elise Matthew Martin, Laurence Brands, Trishtian Lynn McNeill

Pender — MorningStar Roundstone

Pierce — Abby Meier, Zoe Brenden, Emily Simmons

Platte Center — Jerica Mohlman

Randolph — AJ Blickenstaff, Jud Hixson, Kelsie Eledge

Schuyler — Jocelyn Guadalupe Tena Vigil, Kevin Quezada, Logan Johnson, Luis Padilla Adame, Perla Beatrice Ramirez, Preston Anderson, Reagan Folda, Sarai Avila

Stanton — Amara Taye Sholes, Marcus Spotanski, Rachel Zelm

Tekamah — Brandon Marc Schram

Wayne — Jonah Douglas Brodersen, Thor Alexander Hidy

West Point — Cristina Saldana, Greg Johnson, Hannah Hrbek, Libby Knobbe, Mario Lugo, Xavier Steffensmeier

Wisner — Alecia Keller

