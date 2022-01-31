More than 3,400 students qualified for the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must complete at least 12 credit hours with a GPA of 3.5 or better.
In addition to recognition on these respective lists, those students earning placement on the dean's list will receive a letter from their respective college signifying their academic success.
Students from Northeast Nebraska who qualified for UNO’s dean’s list are stated below:
Battle Creek — Payton Kersten
Columbus — Alaina Catherine Wallick, Alexis Martinez, Anna Ehlers, Colby Marcus Gilson, Colson Thomas Kosch, Emma Brandt, Felicia Marie Jedlicka, Jenni Mendez, Jose G. Figueroa, Josh Richard Finecy, Justin Tobiason, Kaitlyn Hogeland, KeAyra Braithwait, Liam Stanley, McKenzie Grace Staats, Molly Marie Andreasen, Monykka Hazlett, Naomi Corral Castillo, Sam Blaser, Sarah Jane Kwapnioski, Sarah Kwapnioski, Sydnie Briggs, Taylor Brewer, Zach Holdsworth
Creighton — Brennan Pint
Crofton — Shayla Barr
Clearwater — Jackie Olivan
David City — Macyn Kay Moravec, Wyatt Moravec
Elgin — Sydney Kerkman
Howells — Riley Elisabeth Pokorny
Madison — Braden B. Freudenburg, Larissa Hernandez
Newman Grove — Grace Emma Slizoski
Norfolk — Andrew Fleecs, Anna Neuhalfen, Ashley Rose Hogendorn, Bailey Rucker, Benjamin Jay Bugenhagen, Blake Edward McDonald, Bobbie Sue McWilliams, Brandy Unger, Christian Eli Licea, Cole Long, Cole Michael Long, Emily Grace Ruda, Erika Ward, Ethan Morland, Grace Ruthe Bitney, Jadyn Robinson, Jose Enrique Carrera, Kenzie Fuxa, Lydia K. Deichmann, Mary Fennessy
O’Neill — Julia Marie Bauer, Makenna Macrae Welke
Oakland — Connor Micheal Mockenhaupt, Elise Matthew Martin, Laurence Brands, Trishtian Lynn McNeill
Pender — MorningStar Roundstone
Pierce — Abby Meier, Zoe Brenden, Emily Simmons
Platte Center — Jerica Mohlman
Randolph — AJ Blickenstaff, Jud Hixson, Kelsie Eledge
Schuyler — Jocelyn Guadalupe Tena Vigil, Kevin Quezada, Logan Johnson, Luis Padilla Adame, Perla Beatrice Ramirez, Preston Anderson, Reagan Folda, Sarai Avila
Stanton — Amara Taye Sholes, Marcus Spotanski, Rachel Zelm
Tekamah — Brandon Marc Schram
Wayne — Jonah Douglas Brodersen, Thor Alexander Hidy
West Point — Cristina Saldana, Greg Johnson, Hannah Hrbek, Libby Knobbe, Mario Lugo, Xavier Steffensmeier
Wisner — Alecia Keller