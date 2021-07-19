OMAHA — Midwest Dairy announces that three students will receive $500 to $1,500 scholarships to help cover costs as full-time students at an accredited college. Recipients were chosen based on past and present leadership involvement in their school and community, and past and present involvement in the dairy community. On the application, the recipients addressed what they see as the biggest challenge facing the dairy industry and how their future career plans address those challenges.
The 2021 scholarship recipients include:
Taylor Larson, from Creston, who was awarded $1,500 and is headed into her second year at Northeast Community College, majoring in business and minoring in entrepreneurship. Taylor is the daughter of Bob and Kelsey Larson.
Tyler Gilliland, from Wayne, who was awarded $1,000 and will be a junior at South Dakota State University, with a major in dairy production and minor in precision agriculture. Tyler is the son of Terry and Shelley Gilliland.
Garrett Lange, from Wynot, who was awarded $500 and plans to graduate in 2025 from South Dakota State University with a major in agricultural and biosystems engineering. Garrett is the son of Roger and Alison Lange.
“This is a talented group of Nebraska Division Educational Scholarship recipients who have demonstrated a commitment to increasing their education and staying connected to the dairy industry,” said Tracy J. Behnken, Midwest Dairy farmer relations and communications manager in Nebraska. “It is important to recognize their achievements and hard work and encourage their continued successes.
“We are looking forward to seeing what they do with their education and the innovation they will bring to our industry.”
For more information about the of Nebraska Division Educational Scholarship, visit www.midwestdairy.com/young-dairy-leaders/dairy-scholarships/ and link to Nebraska.