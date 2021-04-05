Angel Qualset, a student from Meadow Grove, participated as a dancer in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s spring dance concert, “RESET,” in early March.
The concert explored the opportunities for connection, reflection and pause over the past year of disruption and isolation through movement in both commercial and concert dance in this evening-length performance. The concert features new work by Noelle Bohaty, director of dance at UNK, and dance faculty Leslie Abegglen, as well as select student choreography.
The dance company consisted of 19 performers from UNK, in collaboration with both student and faculty designers. The evening featured 12 pieces.