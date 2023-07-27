The firm of McMill CPA’s & Advisors in Norfolk has once again made a generous contribution to Northeast Community College, this time in the form of an endowed scholarship.
McMill has previously supported Northeast through several donations, including $50,000 to the Nexus campaign to build the new agricultural facilities. The latest commitment from the wealth management firm is $25,750 for an endowed scholarship at Northeast.
Called the “McMill CPAs & Advisors Scholarship,” the fund will provide a scholarship each year for an accounting student from the 20-county area served by Northeast. The student is required to have a GPA of 3.0 or above, and preference will be given to students intending to transfer to Wayne State College to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
McMill CPAs & Advisors previously funded an annual scholarship at Northeast. Through the endowment, the firm is guaranteeing that a scholarship will be available into perpetuity.
Jared Faltys, a partner at McMill CPAs & Advisors, said, “We’ve always been a proponent of endowed money. It’s the only way to take care of the future versus just dealing with today.”
“Endowed scholarships are a great way to help students achieve their dreams,” said Tracy Kruse, vice president of development and external affairs at Northeast and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “We invest the entire gift, and the scholarship is awarded each year from the interest earned. In that way, your gift lives on, even if you are no longer able to provide annual funding.”
Faltys said giving back to clients and communities is firmly rooted in company culture.
“Every one of our employees receives encouragement and support to participate in professional, charitable and nonprofit associations,” he said.
Any student interested in applying for the McMill CPAs & Advisors Scholarship, or any scholarship at Northeast, may do so online at northeast.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships. Students may apply for most scholarships through a single scholarship application.
An endowed scholarship may be established with a minimum contribution of $25,750. This amount may be funded over a five-year period. Any business or individual interested in establishing an endowed scholarship may contact the Northeast Foundation at foundation@northeast.edu or 402-844-7240.