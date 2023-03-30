Sydney Easland and Ty Lammers have been named March’s Elks Teens of the Month.
Easland is a senior at Norfolk High School and is ranked eighth in her class. She is involved in a number of activities, including student council, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), National Honors Society, theater, the Pink Panther dance team and Circle of Friends, among many others.
She has earned several awards, including the Kiwanis Outstanding Student Award, a place on the principal’s list and two varsity letters, among others.
Outside of school, Easland has participated in volunteer work with Mercy Meals and Toys for Tots and worked to raise money for the Pilger Development Fund, among other volunteer pursuits. She has worked as a dance studio assistant, a lifeguard and a nursery attendant, and her hobbies include dancing, reading, spending time with friends and family and planning activities.
Mike Sunderman, a business teacher at NHS, described Easland as “the epitome of dependable,” adding that “the school is better because of her and her willingness to take part and be involved.”
Lammers is a senior at Norfolk Catholic High School. He has participated in several activities, including cross country, soccer, track and field, musical, FBLA, speech and journalism/yearbook, among others.
He has received several awards, including honor roll and student of the month.
Outside of class, Lammers is a donor with the American Red Cross and volunteers with Orphan Grain Train. He has held a number of jobs, including working at Dairy Queen and running his own lawn-mowing and shoe-selling business.
Jon Krings, a coach with Norfolk Catholic, said Lammers is “a wonderful person who is not only tenacious but also compassionate.”