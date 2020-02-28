Many options for NHS musicians

The Norfolk High School band program has a long tradition of success in all parts of the program. The program provides the opportunity for students to perform in the following ensembles: The Norfolk “Pride of the Panthers” Marching Band, two jazz bands, pep band, and two concert bands. This year, there are 135 students in the Norfolk High Band.
All students are part of the marching band that performs at five marching competitions, as well as the Lions Club Parade and also all of the home Norfolk football games. The Jazz Bands perform at two home concerts, three competitions, and the annual Night of Jazz that shares the night with the Norfolk High show choirs. The Norfolk Pep Band performs at all home basketball games and also travels to the state basketball tournament if called upon.
The concert band is split into two bands that are grade specific, one being a band of ninth and 10th grade students and the other being 11th and 12th grade students.
The concert bands share a class period with the orchestra to give the students the opportunity to be in both groups without having to take up two periods in their schedule. The Norfolk band also gives students opportunities to audition for various honor bands throughout the state.
This year, the Norfolk band students participated in the Nebraska All State Band, Wayne State Honor Band, USD Honor Band, Hastings College Honor Band, Nebraska Wesleyan Honor Band and the Pierce Honor Band. Students can also prepare and perform solos and ensembles for the Elkhorn Band Olympics and District Music Contest. Elkhorn Band Olympics is a solo/ensemble competition for 9th-10th grade students while District Music Contest is reserved mainly for 11th-12th grade students.
This year’s awards and accomplishments for the band program include:
n First Place at the Lions Club Parade — Class AA
n Division I Rating at the Columbus Marching Festival
n Top 10 Finish at the Sioux Falls Festival of Bands
n Division I Rating at the Elkhorn Sounds of Excellence Marching Contest
n Division I Rating at the Lincoln Public School Marching Invitational
n Division I Rating at the NSBA State Marching Band Contest.
Students are given the opportunity to go on trips to various cities every two years as part of the music department. In December 2018 the band went to the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. It was a great experience for the students to perform with over 700 students from other bands from around the country.
When visiting San Antonio the band also got the opportunity to take in some sights and activities including Sea World, visiting The Alamo, Tower of the Americas, an awesome Chuck Wagon Dinner and Show and the Alamo Bowl, which featured Iowa State and Washington State.
The band had a great opportunity to commission a piece of music for the concert band this year.
The NHS band with the help of the Norfolk Music Boosters had Nolan Schmit, a teacher and composer from Lincoln, composed a piece of music for the band. The band performed the world premiere of the piece on Feb. 11, 2020. The piece is titled “In the Deed the Glory” and honors all marching band musicians.
At the upcoming Nebraska State Bandmasters Association convention in March, the band will receive an award for Outstanding Academic Achievement.
To receive this award the band has to have an average GPA of 3.5 or higher. The band, which consists of 135 members received just under a 3.8 GPA for the fall semester of 2019! This is a huge honor for the band and is a reward for the outstanding work that the students put into their academics.
Upcoming events in the NHS Band Program include:
n Feb. 22 — Elkhorn Band Olympics, March 5 - Jazz Band/Show Choir Concert at Carson Theater at 7 p.m.
n March 31 — Northeast Community College Jazz Festival
n April 1 — NSBA Concert Band Festival (ninth and 10th grade band only)
n April 21— Pre District Concert at Carson Theater at 7 p.m.
n District Music Contest held at NHS on April 24.
n Annual Night of Jazz at NHS featuring jazz bands and show choirs on May 1.