Over the past few years there has been increased attention paid to careers in manufacturing and trades.

The aging current work force and lack of young adults entering into these fields are both contributing factors in what has been dubbed the “skills gap.”

The strain on the labor market can be felt most keenly in small, rural communities. That’s why Brehmer Manufacturing is hosting a Manufacturing Day Event at its plant in Lyons.

On Friday, Oct. 4, from 9 to 11:30 am, high school students are invited to tour the Brehmer facility, speak with workers, find out what skills are needed to be successful and see demonstrations.

Manufacturing Day is a nation-wide effort, designed to showcase modern-day manufacturing in a positive light and make our community aware of the positive impact that it has in our economy.

These jobs are fulfilling and in high demand.

According to a 2018 report from Deloitte Insights, 2.69 million jobs are open from retirement and another 1.96 million are from new job growth. The same report states that 53 out of 100 of these open positions are vacant due to skills shortages in the U.S. manufacturing industry.

“We invite all area high schoolers to visit our plant and see the different facets that make up a manufacturing facility,” said Joe Brehmer, president of Brehmer Mfg.

“There are a lot of different job opportunities available such as operations, sales, drafting, welding, fabrication specialists, machinists, assembly specialists…the list goes on.”

The Manufacturing Day Event is open to individual and groups from high schools and the public. A link to event registration with more information can be found at www.brehmer.com. Registration closes Sept. 27.

