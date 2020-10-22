Dakota Gullicksen

Dakota Gullicksen of Madison recently earned his Eagle Scout Award.

 Courtesy photo

It took three years, but on Sept. 16, Dakota Gullicksen of Boy Scout Troop 122, chartered to the Kiwanis Club of Norfolk, reached a lifetime goal by earning his Eagle Scout badge. 

Gullicksen, a senior at Madison High School, is the son of Bobbi and Chris Middleton and Justin and Michaela Gullicksen.

The final step in the process was his Eagle Scout project, creating a football tribute for seniors who completed all four years of high school football.

The tribute consists of bricks that are engraved with the player's name, number and positions on the team. The bricks then were placed in the ground and can be seen at the front gate of the football field at the Madison Activities Complex.

Only about 5% of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout, and as of 2020 only 95 boys in Norfolk’s Troop 122 have earned the Eagle Scout award.

A court of honor in the near future will celebrate Gullicksen’s scouting success.

Tags

In other news

Madison youth earns Eagle Scout badge

Madison youth earns Eagle Scout badge

It took three years, but on Sept. 16, Dakota Gullicksen of Boy Scout Troop 122, chartered to the Kiwanis Club of Norfolk, reached a lifetime goal by earning his Eagle Scout badge. 

Teams Kohlrabi, Tomatillo participate in competition

Teams Kohlrabi, Tomatillo participate in competition

LINCOLN ­— ­The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s The Biggest Grower Competition brought Nebraska high school students together virtually with a new, experiential learning gardening opportunity amid a summer of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Norfolk Catholic candidates announced

Norfolk Catholic candidates announced

NORFOLK CATHOLIC High School will crown its homecoming royalty this weekend. Candidates are (back row, from left) Jackson Clausen, Alex Prim, Jacob Cerny; (middle row, from left) Emily Faltys, Wyatt Ash, Preston Eisenmenger, Mary Fennessy; and (front row, from left) Carly Marshall, Kalee Gil…

Queen, king crowned

Queen, king crowned

Halle Berner and Garrett Boelter were crowned Lutheran High Northeast homecoming royalty last weekend. 

Selected students’ poems to be set to music

OMAHA— Students in grades K-12 from Nebraska and Iowa are invited to submit works of poetry on themes of emotion, connection, uncovering history, and becoming un-stuck. Selected poems will be set to music and premiered during a public concert in May 2021.

Pep rally, dance canceled

Pep rally, dance canceled

The Norfolk High School pep rally and homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 19, have been canceled because of COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.