Madison youth earns Eagle Scout badge

It took three years, but on Sept. 16, Dakota Gullicksen of Boy Scout Troop 122, chartered to the Kiwanis Club of Norfolk, reached a lifetime goal by earning his Eagle Scout badge.
Gullicksen, a senior at Madison High School, is the son of Bobbi and Chris Middleton and Justin and Michaela Gullicksen.
The final step in the process was his Eagle Scout project, creating a football tribute for seniors who completed all four years of high school football.
The tribute consists of bricks that are engraved with the player's name, number and positions on the team. The bricks then were placed in the ground and can be seen at the front gate of the football field at the Madison Activities Complex.
Only about 5% of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout, and as of 2020 only 95 boys in Norfolk’s Troop 122 have earned the Eagle Scout award.
A court of honor in the near future will celebrate Gullicksen’s scouting success.