Projects by two Madison Elementary School teachers received donations from an initiative driven by Sonic Drive-In.
Beth Hauger spearheaded "Enrichment Books to Help Us Learn" for grades three through five, and Jessica Ternus led "A Clean Mess" for prekindergarten through second grade and received a combined donation of $131 for their project.
In May, Sonic Drive-In across the country donated $1.5 million to help fund local education needs through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
As part of the company’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50% of each donation made to teacher requests for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3. With this donation, Sonic helped fully fund more than 9,000 projects from teachers across the country, two of which were in Madison.