The Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports Program instructs 4-H youths on the skills and discipline of shooting sports. Enrolled participants learn about the safe handling of archery equipment while developing self-confidence and leadership abilities. 4-H Shooting Sports promotes positive youth-adult interaction and peer leadership with certified leaders meeting with them bi-monthly to practice and learn the sport with support and partnership from the Norfolk Archery Club. The club provides the space and support for the club members to host their meetings.
The Madison County Fair shoot took place before the Madison County Fair at the indoor range of the Norfolk Archery Club. Seven youths shot a 300-point round. Ribbons and trophies were awarded to:
Junior Division: Grand champion — Ayla Wieneke, Norfolk; reserve champion — Franklin Polacek, Norfolk; purple ribbon — Aria Hoehne, Battle Creek, Tucker Plessner, Norfolk; blue ribbon — Derek Lemming, Norfolk; red ribbon — Victor Clausen, Norfolk.
Senior Division:: Grand champion — Thomas Fink, Norfolk.
Interested in joining the archery clubs?
Contact norfolkarcheryclub@norfolkarcheryclub.org. For children ages 8 and up interested in joining the 4-H Archery Club, contact madison-county@unl.edu.