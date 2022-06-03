Lutheran High Northeast had 19 students graduate this year. Among those students, several obtained scholarships with future plans in mind. Listed below are the students and their higher-education plans.
Chantz Ames — Federal Pell Grant, Estimated Supplemental Grant, Red Cross Scholarship, plans to attend Chadron State College.
Micah Baumgartel — Yellow and Blue Scholarship, Art Department Award, plans to attend South Dakota State University.
Amber Bockelman — Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) in Physical Therapy, Red Cross Scholarship, Larry and Janet Silhacek Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship, Spanish Department Award, plans to attend Wayne State College.
Miranda Bredehoeft — Red Cross Scholarship, plans to attend Northeast Community College.
Madeline Bryant — Concordia University Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship, CUW Music Scholarship, Concordia Gift Assistance, Luther Promise Guarantee, Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Scholarship, Lion’s Club Scholarship, Lion’s Club Outstanding Student in Fine Arts Scholarship, Choir Department Award, plans to attend Concordia University Wisconsin.
Lauren Buhrman — Athletic Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, Louis and Abby Faye Dinklage Foundation Scholarship, Cuming County 4-H Council Scholarship, Agriculture Department Award, plans to attend Northeast Community College.
Mia Furst —Athletic Scholarship, Academic Merit Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, plans to attend Mount Marty University.
Micah Goedeken — Booster Club Scholarship, Lions Club Outstanding Student in Fine Arts Scholarship, Physical Education Department Award, plans to attend Northeast Community College with a major in digital cinema and media.
Alyssa Jorgensen — Nebraska Open Scholarship, NECC Alumni Heritage Scholarship, McMill CPA’s and Advisors Scholarship, Dean’s Scholarship, Cooper Foundation Scholarship, plans to attend Northeast Community College.
Alyssa Marotz — Dean’s Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Award, Congregations for Concordia University Nebraska Grant, Janelle K. Miller Memorial Scholarship, Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Scholarship, Business Department Award, plans to attend Concordia University Nebraska.
Genesis Martinez — Yellow/Blue Scholarship, Your CollegeQuest Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, plans to attend South Dakota State University.
Cort McKeown — Red Cross Scholarship, Theology Department Award, plans to attend Northeast Community College.
Mayra Esther Molina — President’s Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Award, LCMS Church Work Scholarship, Speech Scholarship, Congregations for Concordia University Nebraska Grant, Booster Club Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, Richard and Kay Petersen Scholarship, Lions Club Scholarship, Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship, Lions Club Outstanding Student in Fine Arts Scholarship, Band Department Award, Social Studies Department Award, plans to attend Concordia University Nebraska.
Ronald Molina — Regents Scholarship, 2-Year Honors Housing, Red Cross Scholarship, Science Department Award, plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Noah Pedersen — Founders Award, Creighton University Grant, Red Cross Scholarship, English Department Award, plans to attend Creighton University.
Mason Petersen — Red Cross Scholarship, plans to enter the workforce and obtain his real estate license.
Keaton Ranslem — Yellow and Blue Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, Mathematics Department Award, plans to attend South Dakota State University.
Trystan Scott — Plans to enter the workforce for Allum Electric as an apprentice.
Trent Sommer — Plans to attend Wayne State College.
National Honor Society
National Honor Society inductees are Zachary Baumann, Josie Bazyn, Maxwell Carlson, Marian Chapman, Jacob Colligan, Hannah Fouts, Gavin Kinter, Mayra Molina, Ronald Molina, Kendra Petersen, Shayla Raeside, Kealy Ranslem, Delaney Rose-Hancock and Sawyer Wolff.