Lutheran High Northeast seniors receive scholarships

Lutheran High Northeast graduation is set for Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. Isaac Weander is the class valedictorian, and Brayd Jackson is the salutatorian. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the Lutheran High graduates have received:
— Ella Allgood: WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship, Nucor Education Award, Wayne State Dean's Commitment Scholarship, Jim B. & Lillian F. Cooper Foundation Scholarship, Larry and Janet Silhacek Scholarship
— Gina Bredehoeft: Red Cross Scholarship
— Samantha Chamberlain: Red Cross Scholarship
— Matthew Doerr: UNK Board of Regents, UNK Honors Scholarship, UNK Honors Room Scholarship, Nebraska High School Bowling Association Class C and D State Tournament and Wayne Wildcat Lanes High School Bowling
— Courtney Fowlkes: Concordia Seward Art Department Scholarship
— Ben Gebhardt: KU Excellence award from the University of Kansas
— Macee Goehmann: Red Cross Scholarship
— Carter Herbolsheimer: Dean's Commitment Scholarship to Wayne State College
— Morgan Holdorf: Husker Traditions Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship
— Brady Jackson, salutatorian: UNL David Distinguished Scholarship and Nucor Education Award
— Sam Jagels: Red Cross Scholarship
— Jaxson Kant: Concordia Seward Regents Scholarship, Football Scholarship, Church Careers Award, Lutheran Heritage Award, Congregations for CU-Nebraska Award and Red Cross Scholarship
— Tanner Koss: Red Cross Scholarship
— Abby Miller: Curators Scholar Award
— Logan Nitz: Husker Power Scholar
— Matt Oltjenbruns: Midwest Bank Kids Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship
— Marshall Petersen: Red Cross Scholarship
— Alison Stineman: RHOP in Pharmacy at Wayne State and Red Cross Scholarship
— Zach Sweigard: Renee Halsey Memorial Scholarship
— Kalina Vavra: Drama and Speech Scholarship for Concordia University and St John's College Alumni Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship
— Isaac Weander, valedictorian: Concordia Seward Regents Scholarship, Music Scholarship, Church Careers Award, Lutheran Heritage Award, and Norfolk Elks Vocational Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship, The Richard and Kay Peterson Memorial Scholarship
— Brendan Westlake: Speech/debate and theater hybrid scholarship to Midland University
— Cael Wiederin: Soccer scholarship to Northeast Community College