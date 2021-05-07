Lutheran High Northeast prom royalty

Lutheran High Northeast recently celebrated its prom on April 16. Two students were selected for prom royalty. The theme was “Rustic Romance.” Grant Colligan was named prom king, and Chloe Spence was named prom queen.
In other news
Norfolk Catholic High School recently celebrated its prom on April 23. Prom king was Ethan Pinnt (left), son of Roy and Laurie Pinnt. Prom queen was Taylor Kautz, daughter of Chris and Kelli Kautz.
Norfolk High School celebrated its prom on Saturday. The event was the first prom since 2019 because last year’s prom was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were seven candidates for prom king and queen.
KEARNEY — A student from Hartington is among 10 students being recognized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney with the Mary Jane and William R. Nester Student Leadership Award.
Photos of graduating high school and college seniors are still being accepted for a special graduation edition next month.
Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools recently won the top prize in a national popcorn-based education challenge from the national Popcorn Board.
Wayne State College will hold three graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 8, to celebrate graduates from the Class of 2020 and 2021.
Northeast Community College has recently landed on several rankings lists among other schools around Nebraska and the U.S. that offer trade education and online associate’s degrees.