Grant Colligan adn Chloe Spence

Grant Colligan was named prom king, and Chloe Spence was named prom queen.

 Courtesy photo

Lutheran High Northeast recently celebrated its prom on April 16. Two students were selected for prom royalty. The theme was “Rustic Romance.” Grant Colligan was named prom king, and Chloe Spence was named prom queen.

Lutheran High Northeast prom royalty

