The graduating class of 2023 follows:

* indicates graduating with distinction

Carson Anderson

Zachary Baumann *

William Bryant *

Tristen Buss *

Maxwell Carlson *

Kinsley Carr

Marian Chapman *

Judah Deichmann

Hannah Fouts *

Isabella Gilmore

Evan Glaser

Lesia Halai

Dustin Hazen

Kylie Herbolsheimer

Harrison Holdorf

Avery Koeppe

Abbie Kollbaum

Paige Kossmann *

Adam Meyer

Ally Moreno *

Kolby Nielsen

Keller Pohlman

Shayla Raeside *

Serafima Rovenska

Blanca Sanchez

Collin Schroeder

Justus Searight

Nathan Sievert

Logan Stromquist

Carleigh Tietz *

Ashley Wanke

Mia Wiederin

Ruth Zimmerman *

Augustana University

SIOUX FALLS — Of the 391 students who earned baccalaureate degrees from Augustana University, nearly half will graduate with honors. Another 178 students earned a master’s degree from the university. Five students earned Augie Access Program certificates. These graduates hail from 15 countri…

Hastings College

HASTINGS — Hastings College held its 137th commencement on May 13. During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 211 undergraduates and seven graduates for their master of arts in reaching. Graduates represented 19 states and 13 countries.

University of Nebraska at Omaha

The University of Nebraska at Omaha alumni network is growing. More than 1,800 Mavericks will graduate this spring. Degree recipients from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include: